SHICKLEY — Improvements to one’s community take a lot of determination, time and dedication.
The 340 residents of Shickley are always on the go, making their “Big Little Town” (the town’s motto) a better place. They even have a group working together that showcases the motto — the Big Little Town Revitalization Club.
The club was founded in 2018. The current project on its agenda is to make improvements to Westside Park, the town’s recreational area, which now offers a disc golf course, pavilions, grassy areas and basic playground equipment.
The club began assessing the park in 2020 and discovered many small improvements that could be made. After making a list, members got to work with minor repairs, and that became Phase 1 of the project. Repairs included painting, power washing, installing a new sign and landscaping, and redoing benches and picnic tables.
With the current playground equipment 40 years old and some community members expressing interest in upgrading, the committee looked into it and discovered two possibilities for larger playground structures. Members chose the one that had handicapped-accessible features, including a ramp that allows children to access the playground and be in the same area as the other children.
Additional stand-alone structures for younger children also were important.
“The Big Little Town Revitalization Club wants to provide equipment for children of all ages and abilities,” said Sarah Schlegel, BLT club member. “In order to have handicap-accessible equipment, special ground surfacing must be under the playground structure, which increases the overall cost of the fundraising project.
“The club set a goal of $400,000 for the playground, recognizing that a smaller, handicap-accessible structure may be purchased instead, depending on the amount of funds raised.”
Fundraising for the project began in October 2021. As of Aug. 1, 2022, a total of $110,000 has been raised for the Westside Park playground equipment.
A special feature of this project is a pour-in-place rubber surfacing to help cushion falls.
“Special ground surfacing is necessary for wheelchairs, walkers and crutches to access the equipment, rather than rubber mulch,” Schlegel said. “Another special feature is that the Crouch Recreation, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, offers playground equipment with a variety of features that are handicap-accessible. The initial purchase for a larger playground structure will be one main purchase, but in the years to come, additional, smaller features can be added to Westside Park.”
Phase 2 of the project consists of putting rubber mulch under all existing equipment and to repair wooden bridges. The spreading of the mulch has begun and will continue to be worked on leading into the fall.
“Children are already enjoying a softer landing by the swingset,” Schlegel said.
In January 2023, Crouch Recreation will present updated prices and possibilities for Westside Park. After that, a decision about ongoing fundraising will be made.
“Since Crouch Recreation is able to offer a variety of features, waiting for all the funds to be raised will not restrict the BLT Club from making decisions, or even implementing playground equipment in stages,” Schlegel said.
The club has done a wide variety of fundraisers including a Coin Wars Compete and Dueling Pianos entertainment. The most recent was Shickley Longhorn Days where $15,000 was raised for the equipment.
The next fundraiser will be in the fall with a harvest carry-out meal, which will be for everyone but will be made so farming families can pick up for their field workers.
According to club members, the contemplated improvements will not only enhance the park, but will encourage its use as a gathering place for community events like reunions, business events, movie nights in the park, church concerts and more.
The community also stresses that the park is open for groups from surrounding areas.
The BLT Club is inviting businesses and individuals to make a tax-deductible contribution for the new playground structure. All sponsors will be recognized on the “Big Little Town Revitalization Club” Facebook page as well as at club events and fundraisers for the park.
The Diamond and Platinum level sponsorships will have permanent recognition in the park.
The club continues to apply for various grants for the ground surfacing. Silent-auction donations will be accepted later for the 2023 auction, where bushels of grain also are acceptable donations.
Donations may remain anonymous, if desired.
Donations may be dropped off at the Shickley Village Office or mailed to P. O. Box 25, Shickley, NE 68436. Donations also may also be dropped off at or sent to any Heartland Bank location in Fillmore County, designating on the check that it is for the Big Little Town Revitalization Club and verbally stated or written that it is for the Westside Park Fund.
Donations may also be made through Venmo.
Questions may be directed to Jennifer Griffith, village clerk/treasurer and one of the founding board members of the club, at the village office, 402-627-7885.
The Big Little Town Revitalization Club is thankful for all donations that have been received to date.
There are many other organizations in Shickley that focus on making the community a better place — and with all working together, big things happen.
“The Big Little Town Revitalization Club is grateful for the strong support of the town of Shickley,” Schlegel said. “Their projects, activities and events are only possible with the support of the community, volunteers, school and local businesses.
‘It’s a town full of people that make dreams a reality. Two main examples in the past decade have been building a Community Center and the Veterans Memorial. The BLT Club is excited about the Westside Park project serving as another dream in the town of Shickley that will become a reality.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.