SHICKLEY — Shickley community members and friends will gather this weekend to celebrate Shickley Longhorn Days 2022.
A packed schedule of activities Saturday will be followed by several additional events on Sunday including a community worship service, community brunch and road rally.
The weekend is being organized by the Big Little Town Revitalization Club and is a fundraiser for Westside Park improvements. Most activities will be inside or around the Shickley Community Center.
Saturday’s schedule begins with a 5k and 10k run. Registration begins 6 a.m., and the starter’s gun fires at 7.
Several food and beverage vendors will be in town on Saturday. The beer garden opens at noon.
Here’s the rest of the schedule
Throughout day: Silent auction open at Community Center
9 a.m.: Kickball tournament begins, baseball field
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Craft and vendor show, north gym and throughout town
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Town scavenger hunt (visit information booth for details)
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Car/tractor show
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Bounce houses and kids’ activities, near information booth
1-4 p.m.: Cornhole tournament
5:30-7:30 p.m.: Pork loin sandwich meal (free-will donation)
7 p.m.: Rural Kids Rock Music Camp performance
7:30 p.m.: Silent auction results announced
9 p.m. to midnight: Music by DJ Bridwell (free-will donation)
9:30 a.m.: Community church service
11 a.m.: Community brunch
1 p.m.: Sidewalk chalk contest, Westside Park
2 p.m.: Road rally starting at Westside Park
2-5 p.m: Bingo by Shickley American Legion Auxiliary No. 164
