SHICKLEY — The following students at Shickley Public Junior/Senior High School have been named to the honor rolls for the third quarter of the 2021-22 academic year:
All 'A' Honor Roll
Seniors: Adam Alfs, Taryn Fiala, Tyler Grote, Landon Johnson, Madeline Kamler, Mariah Sliva, Taylor Sliva
Juniors: Hannah Miller, Ashley Schlegel
Sophomores: Lynley Swartzendruber
Freshmen: Hayley Sliva, Grace Tobias
Eighth-graders: Coen Eitzmann, Levi Kamler, Brady Noel
Seventh-graders: Porter Calvin Ferrell, Claire Hinrichs, Hailey Miller, Kaitlynn Nelson, Gabriel Tobias
'A' Average Honor Roll
Seniors: Jayden Heath, Elijah Noel
Juniors: Delainey Kaster
Sophomores: Hanna Kadel
Freshmen: Jacob Beavers, Malinda Kamler, Carson Loos
Eighth-graders: Jaxen Heath
Seventh-graders: Owen Beavers
