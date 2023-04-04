Shirley Webber, 72, of Superior, Nebraska, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, in Superior.
Memorial services are scheduled for Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
