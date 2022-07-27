In a "Stuff the Bus" promotion, United Way of South Central Nebraska and Walmart will team up July 29 through Aug. 7 to collect school supplies for area youth as the new academic year approaches.
Community members are encouraged to donate new school supplies so local students whose families cannot afford to purchase the items still will be prepared for the upcoming first day of classes. Needed items include backpacks, notebooks, pencils and pencil boxes, pocket folders, pens, crayons, glue sticks, tissues, scissors, erasers, washable markers and hand sanitizer.
