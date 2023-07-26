Stuff the Bus
From now through Aug. 10, Tribland shoppers are being encouraged to “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies needed by area students who can’t afford them.
The Stuff the Bus campaign is being promoted by United Way of South Central Nebraska and local businesses.
“Our goal is to ensure that students in our service area start the school year off right and fully prepared,” the United Way said in a news release.
Shoppers are encouraged to donate new school supplies. Suggested donations include backpacks, notebooks, disinfecting wipes, pencils and pencil boxes, pocket folders, pens, crayons, glue sticks, tissues, scissors, erasers and washable markers.
Items will be collected at the Hastings Walmart Supercenter, 3803 Osborne Drive East. Donation boxes will be located near the store entrance.
Donations also may be dropped off at the United Way offices, 301 S. Burlington Ave.; or at the Five Points bank north location, 2815 Osborne Drive West. Monetary donations may be made online at unitedwayscne.org.give/.
All donations will be distributed to schools and individuals in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
“School readiness is essential to childhood education,” said Jodi Graves, executive director of United Way of South Central Nebraska. “Together we can unite to close the gaps and open opportunities for every child in our community to be ready to learn when school starts.”
For more information, contact Graves at Jodi@unitedwayscne.org or 402-461-8414.
