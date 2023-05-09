Showboat detour
A detour route circumventing a section of Showboat Boulevard that is closed for repairs will go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Adams County Emergency Management announced late Tuesday afternoon.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 8:45 pm
The detour route will carry northeast bypass route traffic east and west on 26th Street between Osborne Drive East and Showboat Boulevard. The closed stretch of Showboat Boulevard will be north of 26th Street, where a deteriorating bridge is being removed and replaced with a concrete culvert.
The detour may cause traffic delays, so motorists should plan accordingly. Temporary signage will help traffic navigate the route.
As of now, the detour is expected to be in effect for four to six weeks, Adams County Emergency Management stated. Officials will make a public announcement when Showboat is fully reopened.
Ordinarily, 42nd Street and Showboat Boulevard are the two roadways used to carry bypass traffic between North U.S. Highway 281 and East U.S. Highway 6.
Concordia spring commencement
Eleven students from Tribland graduated from Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward following the spring 2023 semester.
Commencement exercises were May 6.
The area graduates, listed by address and with degree noted, are:
Blue Hill: Olivia Buschow, bachelor of science
Campbell: Sarah Henkel, bachelor of science-education
Cowles: Mary Nibbe, bachelor of science
Davenport: Garrett Schardt, Davenport, bachelor of science
Deshler: KyLee Nutsch, master of public health
Doniphan: Madison Koch, bachelor of science-education
Edgar: Leah Werner, master of education
Exeter: Madison Fousek, master of arts
Fairmont: Alia Hurst, bachelor of science
Hastings: Zipporah Brown, bachelor of arts
Nelson: Amber Epley, master of arts
