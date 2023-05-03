Britain Coronation
Buy Now

A cafe displays a poster to celebrate the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III in London April 28. The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

 Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

LONDON — The crown has been resized. The troops are prepared for the biggest military procession in 70 years. The Gold State Coach is ready to roll.

Now it’s time for the show.

0
0
0
0
0