ROSELAND — Having an in-person graduation ceremony at the end of a long year of uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic is an accomplishment — and that’s just what Silver Lake High School did here Saturday.
Sixteen seniors made up this year’s Silver Lake Class of 2021. With masks in place and a supportive community, those 16 were able to walk across the stage to earn their diplomas with an almost full gymnasium.
Not a dry eye was able to be found — or seemingly so — when each senior was given a rose to give to his or her family. The students knew this was a special moment in their lives that they will all remember.
“They are a group that definitely kept me on my toes,” said Silver Lake Principal Joshua Drake. “I told them when they were going through rehearsal that I knew them forever and I taught all of them. They are that group that if I needed anything they were there to do it. If we had a project on the building or something that needed to be done, they would jump right up and do it.
“They are kids that I don’t worry about when they go out into the world. They are going to go see it and do it, be great people and great alumni.”
This group of seniors has shown talent in the classroom. Altogether, the 16 students were able to earn more than $427,000 in scholarship money.
Drake said the students also showed great leadership to the rest of the school and he knew he was working with a special class.
“They all did things in their own way. Like I said, the way they carry themselves in the hallway. The way they jump and be that helping hand and show how we do business here at Silver Lake — and they really exemplified that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.