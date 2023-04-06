ROSELAND — Numerous students were named to honor rolls for the third quarter of the 2022-23 academic year at Silver Lake High School here.
To qualify for the High Honor Roll, students earned a grade-point average of 94-100. Students earning a GPA of 89.5-93.99 were eligible for the Honor Roll.
The honored students are:
Seniors: Samantha Bonifas, Kassi Jones, Brooklyn Meyer, Rehgan Miller, Reagan Rust, Josi Sharp, iden Sommer, Georgi tenBensel, Lexi Wengler
Juniors: Sydney Bartels, Ashley Bonifas, Morgan Dinkler, Jordan Faimon, Taylor Hanson, Savanna Junek, Keaton Karr, Madison Karr, Lana Swanson
Sophomores: Milla Butler, Casey Conway, Lane Conway, McKenna Pankoke, Clay Plambeck, Addison Schmidt, Emma Schmidt, Katy Soucek, Emma Strampher, Katelyn Strampher
Freshmen: Karah Bartels, Beau Bonifas, Kamille Karr, MaKenna Karr, Trevor Kral, Sophie Schmidt
Seventh-graders: Jordan Bonifas, Lee Gibson, Molly Hemberger, Brooklyn Himmelberg,
Kaylee Karr, Laikyn Krueger, Justin Sharp, Libby Soucek
Seniors: Bailey Bombeck, Jacob Borgman, Jake Knehans
Juniors: Emily Cantrell, Tayten Menke, Trey Vance
Sophomores: Sophie Butler, Blake Cantrell, Sage Dasher, Macy Parr, Jeremy Sharp, Paxton Sorensen
Freshmen: Landon Duester, Riley Klemptner, Lanham Skrdlant
Eighth-graders: Logan Duester, Austin Greenough, Xander Journey, Evan Kerr, Brynlee Kushen, Lane Magarin, Izzy Whitten
Seventh-graders: Jake Kral
