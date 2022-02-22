The dance team from Silver Lake High School and the cheer squad from Thayer Central captured first-place finishes in events at the 2022 Nebraska State High School Cheer & Dance Championships in Grand Island Thursday through Saturday.
Silver Lake took first in the Class C-2/D jazz competition, while Thayer Central on the Class C-2 game day honors.
Superior was runner-up in the Class C-2/D high-kick competition.
Athletes from across Nebraska showcased their athletic skills in cheerleading and dance performances in eight categories.
Several Tribland schools were part in the competition, which took place at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Here are the area squads’ results:
Dance
Class B pom: Adams Central, fifth; Hastings, 13th
Class B hip hop: Adams Central, fifth
Class C-2 hip hop: St. Cecilia, third
Class C-2/D jazz: Silver Lake, first
Class C-2/D high kick: Superior, second
Class D pom: Silver Lake, eighth
Cheer
Class B game day: Adams Central, 11th; Hastings, 14th
Class B non-tumbling: Adams Central, fourth
Class C-1 non-tumbling: Doniphan-Trumbull, 12th
Class C-1 tumbling: Minden, sixth
Class C-2 game day: Thayer Central, first
Class C-2 non-tumbling: Thayer Central, fourth
Class D game day: Deshler, 12th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.