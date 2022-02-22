The dance team from Silver Lake High School and the cheer squad from Thayer Central captured first-place finishes in events at the 2022 Nebraska State High School Cheer & Dance Championships in Grand Island Thursday through Saturday.

Silver Lake took first in the Class C-2/D jazz competition, while Thayer Central on the Class C-2 game day honors.

Superior was runner-up in the Class C-2/D high-kick competition.

Athletes from across Nebraska showcased their athletic skills in cheerleading and dance performances in eight categories.

Several Tribland schools were part in the competition, which took place at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.

Here are the area squads’ results:

Dance

Class B pom: Adams Central, fifth; Hastings, 13th

Class B hip hop: Adams Central, fifth

Class C-2 hip hop: St. Cecilia, third

Class C-2/D jazz: Silver Lake, first

Class C-2/D high kick: Superior, second

Class D pom: Silver Lake, eighth

Cheer

Class B game day: Adams Central, 11th; Hastings, 14th

Class B non-tumbling: Adams Central, fourth

Class C-1 non-tumbling: Doniphan-Trumbull, 12th

Class C-1 tumbling: Minden, sixth

Class C-2 game day: Thayer Central, first

Class C-2 non-tumbling: Thayer Central, fourth

Class D game day: Deshler, 12th

