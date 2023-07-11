Brown Sisters

Sisters Betty Church (left), Marvel Mills and Leona Williams are pictured together a few years ago. The Clay County natives now are 90, 94 and 95 years old, respectively.

 Courtesy

Three sisters who grew up in rural Clay County are enjoying life in their 90s and reflecting on how special it is to still be in one another’s company.

Leona Williams of Tucson, Arizona; Marvel Mills of Broken Bow; and Betty Church of Hastings are daughters of the late Melton and Helga (Sorensen) Brown. All three graduated from Fairfield High School — as did their brother, Lorrell Brown, who died in 2009 at age 77.

