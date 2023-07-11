Three sisters who grew up in rural Clay County are enjoying life in their 90s and reflecting on how special it is to still be in one another’s company.
Leona Williams of Tucson, Arizona; Marvel Mills of Broken Bow; and Betty Church of Hastings are daughters of the late Melton and Helga (Sorensen) Brown. All three graduated from Fairfield High School — as did their brother, Lorrell Brown, who died in 2009 at age 77.
Williams turned 95 years old on July 1. Mills is 94, and Church is 90.
Church, a writer who uses the pen name Betty Brown, recently put together a brief account of the longevity in her family.
She said she and her siblings were born in Clay County but then moved with their parents to various Nebraska locations, including farms around Ord, Burwell and Westerville, before settling back in Fairfield in 1944.
Their early lives were filled with hard work on the farms, where they milked cows and helped in the field.
“We were all over Nebraska farming,” she said, remembering the hard Dust Bowl and Great Depression days of the 1930s when many tenant farm families moved yearly.
Church was 10 or 11 when her family moved into Fairfield. In the years that followed, all three sisters worked at different local businesses to help the family. Some of their workplaces included a creamery (Leona), a restaurant (Marvel) and a drugstore (Betty).
“Our father and other were OK with women working outside the home,” Church said.
After leaving home, the three women had long careers in their various endeavors. Williams worked for 60 years as a businesswoman, owning five apparel shops. Mills taught school for 50-plus years. Church taught school, then was a bookkeeper for 20 years before going into the computer field until her retirement.
The sisters aren’t sure what contributes to their longevity, Church said, but noted that their mother lived to be 94 years old.
“Is it from not smoking or drinking or being ’round either?” Church wrote concerning herself and her sisters. “Whatever it is, they are enjoying communication between them, looking forward to a reunion soon.”
She noted that keeping the family together was very important to their parents, as well as to them — especially Leona, the oldest sibling.
Church lived in Hastings for many years before moving to Arizona, Colorado, Florida, and eventually back to Hastings. She and her husband, Charles, live at Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village.
In 2019, she published an autobiography titled “Movin’ On and Beyond.” She currently is working on a second book project — the story of her maternal grandfather, Danish immigrant Martin Sorensen; and her maternal grandmother, Ane Sorensen, who was born shortly after her Danish immigrant parents arrived in the United States.
The book’s working title is “Ane Returned Home.”
