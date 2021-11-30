Six more Tribland residents have been confirmed as fatalities of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, as case numbers continue to rise in the South Heartland Health District.
The additional deaths were attributed to the viral infection only after the cause of each was confirmed on an official death certificate from the state of Nebraska.
Since death certificates can take many weeks to obtain, the six individuals probably have been deceased for some time.
Still, the four-county health district’s fatality toll is continuing to mount, with these six deaths being reported just two weeks after the previous five were announced.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, a running total of 110 residents of the four counties — Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls — have lost their lives to the infection. And the health district’s overall case fatality rate now stands at 1.5%.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said the additional deaths and other worsening metrics offer a sober view of where the district stands.
“We are saddened to report additional deaths from COVID-19,” Bever said in her weekly Tuesday evening news release. “Our case fatality rate remains significantly higher than Nebraska’s overall rate of 0.85%. Reports of more deaths, along with worsening case counts and hospitalizations trending in the wrong direction, should be a wake-up call that the COVID pandemic is not over in south central Nebraska.”
Bever said hospitals in the health district still are reporting a high census of COVID-19 in-patients.
“The aggregate census of COVID-19 patients was 17 this morning and has ranged from 14-19 patients for more than two weeks,” she said. “Over the last month, we have been seeing a steady upward trend in the percent of COVID-positive in-patients, peaking at 58% of in-patients being COVID positive on Nov. 29. The availability of staffed (intensive care unit) beds also has continued to be low locally.”
The three hospitals in the health district are Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
The health department logged 145 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first four days of the week ending Nov. 27. After a reporting gap over the long holiday weekend, South Heartland recorded another 142 confirmed positive cases on Monday and Tuesday of the present week.
According to health department statistics, community transmission of the original virus and variants has been at a sustained high (red zone) level for 17 consecutive weeks in the district, based on the weekly test positivity levels and the rolling seven-day averages of new cases per 100,000 people.
Community positivity was 32.8% for the week ending Nov. 27 and overall positivity was 12.2%. Positivity of 10% or more is high community transmission.
The test positivity rate, or “positivity,” is the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 IN a given week, divided by the total number of tests administered in that same time period. Community positivity includes the general public but excludes testing and results from long-term care facilities, where routine surveillance testing occurs frequently.
The South Heartland case rate was 418 new cases per 100,000 for the seven-day period that ended Tuesday. One hundred cases per 100,000 in seven days is high community transmission.
Because of all the unfavorable metrics, South Heartland remains under a COVID-19 Advisory, which is informational in nature and is not the basis for any regulations. Bever said it’s hard to see any light at the end of the tunnel as winter weather and holiday celebrations push people together in indoor settings where the virus spreads easily.
“There are a number of conditions occurring that will likely keep us at a high level of respiratory virus transmission for the foreseeable future,” she said. “These conditions will lead to additional increase in the number of positive cases, will add to the heavy burden in the hospitals, and will likely lead to more deaths.”
Bever listed seasonal events, holiday gatherings, travel, relatively low vaccination rates for COVID-19 and influenza, another new highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variant (omicron) identified globally, and inconsistent prevention practices as potential contributors to sustaining trends in the wrong direction.
“This does not bode well for our communities to move past the pandemic,” she said.
Bever appealed to local residents to do their part and try to make a difference for their communities in a difficult time when the local illness mix includes not only COVID-19, but influenza, colds and other maladies.
Please help protect your family, friends and co-workers, and all of our public safety and health workers,” she said. “Now, more than ever, it is critical for people to get vaccinated for flu and COVID and to get COVID boosters as soon as they are eligible. Also, please use — and encourage others to use — multiple prevention layers for the best protection from virus transmission, infection, and severe illness.”
Prevention measures include:
• Vaccination against COVID-19 and influenza, including COVID-19 boosters as soon as individuals are eligible
o Wearing well-fitting masks over the nose and mouth in public indoor settings by those who are not fully vaccinated. And even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in such settings in communities with substantial to high transmission. This applies in the South Heartland district at the present time.
• Avoiding crowded, poorly ventilated spaces
• Moving activities and interactions outdoors when possible
• Practicing social distancing
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth
• Staying home from work, school and other activities when sick or experiencing symptoms
• Getting tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Symptoms can be mild.
“We are urging people to protect themselves and others, and to please help give our hospitals a needed break, by getting both their flu and their COVID-19 vaccines, which can be given at the same time,” Bever said.
The health department is encouraging COVID-19 vaccination for anyone 5 years and older, and boosters for all adults 18 and over when they are eligible.
Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing. Contact South Heartland at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
For locations of COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccine, refer to the SHDHD website, southheartlandhealth.org.
