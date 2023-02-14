MIchigan State Shooting
Michigan State University student Devin Crawford places flowers at The Rock on campus Tuesday in East Lansing, Mich.

 Carlos Osorio/AP

EAST LANSING, Mich. — They broke out windows to escape, barricaded doors and hid under blankets. They silenced their phones — afraid to make even the slightest sound for hours as police searched for a gunman who had already killed three students and critically wounded five others on the Michigan State University campus.

The terror felt by thousands of students — some experiencing their second mass shooting — was evident in texts to parents, posts on social media and in 911 calls.

