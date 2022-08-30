Small business owners are the engine that runs an economy.
These companies have accounted for more than 65% of new jobs since 2000, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Small business owners are the engine that runs an economy.
These companies have accounted for more than 65% of new jobs since 2000, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
More than that, they’re a force multiplier for local economic activity: Research continues to show that a larger portion of locally spent money remains in the area compared to the typical big-box store.
Then there’s the pride in craft that simply can’t be found when buying from a national conglomerate that relies on mass-production techniques.
HOW ARE THEY DEFINED?
They don’t have to meet the age-old definition of “mom and pop,” but small businesses can’t have too many employees either.
They are typically defined by the Small Business Administration by the average number of workers employed over the course of a year.
They’re also evaluated based on average annual receipts with levels set according to the largest income a business may have, including any affiliates or subsidiaries.
The levels vary by industry. But you don’t have to be familiar with the federal standard to know a small business when you see it.
These are your friends and neighbors, offering handmade, personal or homegrown goods and services.
SMALL BUT WITH HUGE IMPACT
There are nearly 32 million small businesses in the U.S., according to the SBA, versus just over 20,000 large businesses.
Small business created some 11 million new jobs between 2000-19, while large business created about half that.
As expected, the pandemic dealt a very big blow to these more modestly sized companies.
Those with 20 to 49 employees had the largest decline in employment of any size business, the SBA noted.
That makes supporting them all the more important as our economy continues to rebound.
Starting your own business has always been a difficult prospect, and that’s even more so now. The 15-year survival rate for these hometown companies was just 26% — and that was before COVID changed everything.
WHY SHOPPING LOCAL MATTERS
Finding success as a local start-up of any kind starts with being well funded and having a smart business plan.
But no matter how great their product is, these small businesses can’t keep their dream alive if they don’t garner committed support from the local community.
When you shop at a local business, you’re doing more than supporting that dream.
You’re helping to create a stronger local economy, as your money filters directly back into other area businesses.
A small business’ success quickly becomes everyone else’s, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.