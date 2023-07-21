Jets Rodgers Ready Football
Buy Now

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team’s training facility in Florham Park, N.J., July 20.

 Seth Wenig/AP

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh and the New York Jets are fully tuned in now to their turn on “Hard Knocks.”

After making it clear last month the Jets would prefer to not be on the HBO documentary series this summer, Saleh showed up to his first news conference of training camp Thursday decked out in a black long-sleeved T-shirt that displayed his change of heart.

0
0
0
0
0