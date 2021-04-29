What started out as a surprisingly peaceful day at Southern Hills Golf Course eventually became the wind-filled outing the course’s home teams have become accustomed to playing.
Doniphan-Trumbull head coach Chris Seberger felt her team was fortunate to get the back nine out of the way during the calm portion of the St. Cecilia invite.
Her Cardinals may not have shot their best, but they were still able to take second place with a team score of 362, trailing only powerhouse Grand Island Central Catholic. Seberger was very pleased with her team’s finish, given its history at the event.
“We’ve been coming here for however many years, both boys and girls, and this course eats us alive. To come in second this year, I’m thrilled because we’ve never done this well,” she said. “We know we left a lot of strokes out there, but we feel like we’re in a good place. We’ll keep improving and peak at the right time.”
Ethan Smith, the Cardinals’ No. 1 golfer, took home the top individual finish, shooting a 75 on the day, which was six strokes better than second place Koby Head of Fillmore Central. Smith’s rounds of 38 and 37 on the front and back, respectively, were two of the three lowest rounds of the day. Adams Central’s Nathan Sughroue had the best nine-hole score with a 36, but he finished his tournament with a 47 on the back nine.
The wind picked up while the Patriots’ top golfer was on the back, but AC head coach Rod Hartman said the wind wasn’t so much the issue. He said Sughroue just had one of those days.
“(The wind) wasn’t terrible. There were some spots where it was blowing pretty good, but we practice in that on a regular basis. It’s really not out of the ordinary; most of our meets have been in pretty windy conditions. We just had a little lapse in what we were supposed to be doing and he kind of stubbed his toe,” Hartman said. “He had one mistake lead to quite a few. He just had a really good front and a poor back.”
Seberger, on the other hand, thought not dealing with the wind on the back nine played to her team’s advantage. But she said the Cardinals, who had just one score below 91, had other issues that kept them from reaching their true potential in the event.
“The biggest thing I heard from the guys was putting, they were just struggling (Thursday) with putting,” she said. “They felt like it wasn’t consistent out there, and I think that kind of got in their heads out there and made it tougher.”
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Camdyn Beirow finished in 12th place with a 91 and Andrew stock shot a 92 to place 15th. Seberger said both golfers are capable of shaving plenty of strokes off their finish, which eases her mind when thinking about the postseason.
D-T will be in the Class C, District 4 meet on May 18. With the Crusaders — who had three golfers finish in the top seven of Thursday’s event — and a Sandy Creek team that was just six strokes behind the Cardinals in the invite, Seberger knows her team will have to put it all together at the district meet if it wants to compete at state.
“We’ve got some really good teams. It should be a really good battle when we get to districts,” she said. “We’ll just keep trying to peak at the right time and get everybody firing on all cylinders at the same time and see what we can do...We just have to have a day where everybody’s on at the same time.”
One way Seberger hopes to keep the Cardinals sharp leading up to districts is keeping their competitive mindset going at all times, even at practice.
“We’ve got a competition we do almost every day at practice with up-downs, and they become very competitive with it. It really does help them improve their chipping and putting. I think just pushing them to be in a competitive mode all the time helps because I think they can handle it better when they’re on the golf course,” she said.
As for the Patriots, who placed fourth at the meet, Hartman said Sughroue is the team’s only golfer that really had varsity experience going into this season. The coach knows Sughroue will be ready when the postseason gets here, but he hopes the rest of the team will develop some experience in competing at the district meet, which will pay dividends in the future.
“We need to figure a few things out. Nate’s played pretty well most of the year and he’s in fair shape. Team-wise, it’s going to be pretty tough to get in this year with the teams in our district and, realistically, with what we’ve been shooting,” Hartman said. “Three, four and five need to pick it up a little bit, because I think they’re far better than what they’ve been playing. If we can shave eight or nine strokes off of each of those guys, that’ll help considerably from where we’re at.
“Not having last year hurt in terms of experience. Other than Nathan, none of the rest of the guys have varsity experience. Most of them have only played five or six varsity meets total in their careers. Some of them are still learning the ropes a little bit.”
Sandy Creek was third in the invite with a team score of 368. The Cougars had two medalists in Rodney McDonald (86) and Tobey Turman (89). Head shot a 39 on the front and followed with a 42 on the back to seal his silver-medal performance for the Panthers.
Team results
1, GICC 348; 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 362; 3, Sandy Creek 368; 4, Adams Central 381; 5, Fillmore Central 381; 6, St. Cecilia 384; 7, Franklin 396; 8, Thayer Central 413; 9, Fullerton 415; 10, Wood River 417; 11, Lawrence-Nelson 432; 12, Hastings JV 465; 13, Sutton 466; 14, St. Cecilia JV 476; 15, Superior 490
Adams Central results
4, Nathan Sughroue 83; 9, Tristan Weston 90; Decker Shestak 95; Devon Ackles 119; Spencer Willems 113
Doniphan-Trumbull results
1, Ethan Smith 75; 15, Andrew Stock 92; Hayden Dzingle 104; 12, Camdyn Beirow 91; Collin Jepson 111
Fillmore Central results
14, Alex Schademann 92; 2, Koby Head 81; Riley Hiatt 105; Aidan Trowbridge 122; Travis Meyer 103
Franklin results
Levi Lennemann 99; Isaak Grube 95; Spencer Wentworth 99; Jacob Harrison 110; Gregory Boettcher 103
Hastings results
Jarrett Oschner 117; Cooper Hunsley 114; Landon Jacobus 117; Cooper Rutt 121; Damon Rutt 117
Lawrence-Nelson results
Blake Wroughton 114; Wyatt Brockman 110; Krayton Kucera 107; Conner Janda 105; Toby Kotinek 110
Sandy Creek results
6, Rodney McDonald 86; Derek Story 95; 8, Tobey Turman 89; Garrett Fisher 112; Jake Dane 98
St. Cecilia results
13, Luke Landgren 92; 11, Matt Boyd 91; Graham Daly 100; Noah Daly 101; Caleb Klein 126
Superior results
Connor Blackstone 96; Haley Blackstone 127; Emma Henderson 126; Neah McMeen 141
Sutton results
John Sheridan 112; Tanner Huber 117; Adam Griess 123; Greyson Stengel 134; Cody Barritt 114
Thayer Central results
Logan Wiedel 101; Gunner Mumford 100; Andrew Engle 99; Joel Kayser 113; Brennan Harms 114
