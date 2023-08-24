SMITH CENTER, Kan. — Having logged his 1,000th coaching victory with the Smith Center volleyball program in a state tournament qualifying game in October 2022, Nick Linn’s formula for success has stood the test of time, making each subsequent team a likely candidate to compete well each season.
The Lady Red have been at the state tournament in eight of the past nine seasons, winning the Kansas 2A title in 2021. And if history means anything, this year should be no different.
“The players know what to expect,” Linn said. “There is not a lot of transition with our coaches, so everyone knows what’s expected of them in terms of what we do in preparation for matches.”
As in previous seasons, Smith Center has thus far exhibited its usual high-level work ethic in preseason practice sessions. And while the team loses several key players from last season’s runner-up finish to Hillsboro, Linn is excited by the prospect of fielding yet another state tournament contender this season.
“To me, the funnest part of coaching is going into a whole new season and putting a whole new bunch of kids in position to make us successful,” he said. “The work ethic we’ve got here in our area is really good, and I think that shows up on game day, certainly.”
Players expected to set the tone in starting roles for the Lady Red include seniors Camryn Hutchinson, Gracie Kirchhoff, Dakota Kattenberg, Tinley Rentschler, and Baylee Archer.
Hutchinson, a fourth-year starter, earned first team all Class 2A and first team all-state tournament honors in her role as “floor general” last season, Linn said.
Kirchhoff is expected to bring a solid back row presence as one of the team’s primary outside hitters, while Kattenberg looks to establish herself at yet another position on the volleyball court as middle blocker after playing right and middle roles in previous seasons.
Smith Center opens season play with a triangular match-up with Plainville and Trego on Aug. 29 at Smith Center.
