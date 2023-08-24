SMITH CENTER, Kan. — Having logged his 1,000th coaching victory with the Smith Center volleyball program in a state tournament qualifying game in October 2022, Nick Linn’s formula for success has stood the test of time, making each subsequent team a likely candidate to compete well each season.

The Lady Red have been at the state tournament in eight of the past nine seasons, winning the Kansas 2A title in 2021. And if history means anything, this year should be no different.

