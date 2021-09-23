SMITH CENTER, Kan. — Smith Center will celebrate the town’s 150th birthday Saturday with a special edition of the annual Old Settlers’ Day festival.
Activities begin early and run late at numerous locations around town, including on Main Street, in city parks, and on the Smith County Fairgrounds on the west side of Smith Center.
Highlights include a morning color run; a daylong softball tournament; the late morning parade and free barbecue to follow downtown; a tractor show, car show, kids’ activities and oldtime demonstrations in the afternoon; and evening activities including Laser Tag, a cornhole tournament, a beer garden and dance, and fireworks at dark.
Old Settlers’ Day is presented by the Smith Center Chamber of Commerce.
Here’s the schedule:
7:30 a.m.: Registration for the Gardner Wellness Center Color Run 5k run/walk, 2-mile run and kids’ dash. The event begins at 8 at the wellness center on South Main Street. A fee will be charged.
8 a.m.: Trevor Rempe Memorial Softball Tourney, Joy Field
8-10 a.m.: Biscuits and gravy served at First Christian Church
Starting 8 a.m.: Numerous miscellaneous vendors open for business downtown
9:30 a.m.: Beard contest and kids’ beard-coloring contest in Collier Park
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Jerky contest and Spam-carving contest. Winners will be announced 2 p.m. at the chamber office.
10:30 a.m.: Old Settlers’ Day King and Queen crowned downtown
11 a.m.: Parade begins
Following parade: Free barbecue behind Peoples Bank with music by Jacque Lucky of KC 102.5
12:30-4:30 p.m.: Kids’ bouncers and Big Wheel Trikes and NexTech train
1:30 p.m.: Tractor show and poker run at National Guard Armory (fairgrounds)
1:30-3:30 p.m.: Oldtime demonstrations at Pioneer Building
1:30-3:30 p.m.: Kiwanis Bingo at Srader Center
1:30 p.m.: First Responders car show meet and greet, West Kansas Street
2 p.m.: Wine & Walk, Wagner Park
4 p.m.: Cornhole tournament on fairgrounds
4-11:30 p.m.: Beer garden with dance by Triple Shot Band
5-8 p.m.: Laser Tag at fairgrounds horse arena
Dark: Fireworks display provided by city of Smith Center and Economic Development
