NELSON — A representative from the office of U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., will be in town here May 16 to meet with constituents about matters of concern.
The mobile office event runs 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Nuckolls County Courthouse, 150 S. Main St.
Mobile office events offer residents of Smith's 3rd Congressional District a chance to meet one-on-one with a staff member to discuss federal issues and take advantage of services available through Smith's office.
For more information about the upcoming event in Nelson, call Smith's Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.