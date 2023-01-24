Soaring Egg Prices
Cartons of eggs are on display at HarvesTime Foods on Jan. 5 in Chicago.

 Teresa Crawford/AP

OMAHA — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”

