The Hastings Sodbusters and six other baseball teams trying to defect from the Expedition League claim that league president Steve Wagner was incompetent and failed to live up to expectations, according to a counterclaim filed last week in South Dakota’s Seventh Judicial Circuit.
The Expedition League sued the Sodbusters and six other franchises in February for breach of contract after the teams announced their exit at the end of last season for the upstart Independence League Baseball.
Represented by attorneys from Rapid City and Minneapolis, the teams filed an answer and counterclaim on March 17, which lists numerous grievances against Wagner.
“We are glad our side of the story is now out,” said Sodbusters co-owner Scott Galusha. “We felt with the things that were going on with our old league weren’t in the best interest of our team and our community and our goals and aspirations.
“We understand this is not always a wonderful process, and, unfortunately, it’s something you have to go through when things don’t go the way you expected.”
The lawsuit alleges the existence of the franchised baseball enterprise was based on the illegal sale of unregistered franchises by and through false and misleading statements.
Though referred to as affiliates, the defendants claim the teams were, in fact, franchises.
They say Wagner didn’t provide any of the required disclosures prior to the sale of the franchises.
They also allege Wagner provided financial performance representation, but it failed to meet what was required by law.
Instead, they say Wagner projected that the teams would realize profits between 6.7% and 19.77% in their first year without anything to base it upon.
Ever since the owners bought the franchises, they say the league “has been plagued by mismanagement on the part of Mr. Wagner and a litany of bad press, all caused by the Expedition League and Mr. Wagner, or those associated with him.”
They claim “Mr. Wagner left behind trails of unpaid bills” while leaving failed franchises in Butte, Montana, and Manitoba, Canada, and had a reputation for not paying his bills throughout the league.
The Expedition League reportedly failed to pay vendors and suppliers on a timely basis repeatedly.
That reputation made it difficult for teams to obtain supplies, which could only be purchased from vendors approved by Expedition League.
The teams also allege the Expedition League failed to provide the support franchisees reasonably expected to receive, including failure to secure umpires, among other necessary operations staff, for games or properly feeding and housing players.
According to reports in four Montana newspapers — the Montana Standard, Billings Gazette, Missoulian and Helena Independent Record — there was a fallout between the Mining City Tommyknockers and Butte-Silver Bow County officials late last summer on the subject.
Wagner’s son, Dane, was general manager of the Tommyknockers before he was terminated following a player-treatment scandal based on the aforementioned “insufficient housing, an absence of medical personnel and an overall lack of communication between front-office management and players.”
Also mentioned in the lawsuit is the teams countering the Expedition League’s allegation they collectively owed more than $1 million.
The teams allege that the league actually owed them a total of $1.5 million.
They say team owners have lost substantial amounts of money since 2017. In that time, the Sodbusters claim to have lost about $253,000.
According the league’s lawsuit, the Sodbusters owe $162,500 in affiliation fees, $63,905 in league dues and $2,648 for unreimbursed expenses.
The league also is asking for $60,000 as its share of estimated contractually-due revenue.
Along with past-due fees and other dues, the lawsuit claims the Sodbusters and other teams are prohibited from participating in another baseball league, citing a breach of contract.
The original agreement also prevents the use of affiliate service marks, such as team names and logos, to represent a baseball team for two years after the agreement is terminated.
The Sodbusters remain optimistic baseball will be played in 2022 and the season will begin on time.
“We are committed to Hastings and the Sodbusters. We’re happy, we’re excited about baseball in Hastings in 2022 and many years to come,” Galusha said. “Although this obviously puts a bump in the road, we feel this is absolutely the best thing for the Sodbusters and the community of Hastings.”
