The Fremont Moo have had the Sodbusters number all season long. The Moo have taken 14 of 18 contest so far in 2021 with Hastings coming out on top Monday night 3-2 in extra innings.
The Sodbusters were looking to win its second consecutive game against the Moo and its fourth win in the last five games.
Hastings capitalized on a few Fremont throwing errors and, with clutch hitting at the plate, the Sodbusters won their fourth straight game 4-0.
The Sodbusters went with Hastings native Jake Schroeder on the mound to start the game. Schroeder went 6 1/3 innings, with no runs on five hits, two walks and two strikeouts on 84 pitches.
“We got a quality start out of Schroder. He went out there and exceeded all of our expectations tonight,” said Sodbusters head coach Chandler Wagoner. “That is what we looked for him to do this summer and to pound the zone and let his defense work. He is not a big strikeout guy. He will let his defense work. If he throws strikes then we will be fine especially in this ballpark. That is what he did (Tuesday) and his defense backed him up and I think this is our third or fourth straight game without an error, so it has been awesome.
Hastings’ continued its shutout when Ryan Melvin took the ball from Schroder with one out in the seventh. Melvin went 1 2/3 innings of work allowing one hit. Jake Bigham came in the ninth inning to finish the shutout. Bigham went one-two-three with a strikeout, a single and ending the game on a 6-U-3 double play.
“(Ryan) Melvin has been awesome lately. He has really turned it around this summer,” Wagoner said. “He struggled early on in the summer. (Jake) Bigham has been great all summer for us. For him to come in the game and close the shut out was great.”
The Sodbusters had somewhat of a quiet offensive night but they executed when the time came. Hastings knocked out eight hits against the Moo. Hastings jumped out on Fremont in the third with two runs. After Cole Dawson reached on an error and Matt Halbach walked, Logan Johnstone took a fastball and roped it in left-center gap to score Dawson and Halbach.
Hastings added two more runs in the fifth. Trevor Mattson reached on a walk, Halbach hit a single, Johnstone hit a single to load the bases. Then, J.T. Cafferty hit a ground ball to the Fremont third baseman who threw the ball home to get the force out, but chaos ensued after the Fremont catcher threw down the first to get the double play. The ball went off of Cafferty’s back and went down the first base line that scored Halbach and Johnstone when the ball went out of play, allowing Cafferty to take second.
“(Matt) Halbach came up with a big hit for us. He is doing some impressive stuff,” said Wagoner. “Between him and (Trevor) Mattson in the middle of the order they have been carrying us right now. We have talked about all summer being patient at the plate and when guys started to get themselves in trouble just let it happen instead of being over-aggressive and helping other teams out and getting them out of the inning. Our guys are doing a much job of not doing that.”
