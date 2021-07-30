Restrooms at some Hastings parks are closing temporarily due to recent vandalism.
The restrooms at Chautauqua Park and Heartwell Park will close over the weekend, and Hastings Parks and Recreation staff will determine if they can be reopened on Monday. The daily vandalism is causing biohazard risks for staff and park visitors.
Visitors are urged to treat all public facilities with respect so the community can continue to enjoy them.
The city asks anyone witnessing vandalism being committed to contact the Hastings Police Department at 402-461-2380.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.