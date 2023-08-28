Chile Stolen At Birth

Jimmy Thyden (right) hugs Maria Angelica Gonzalez, his Chilean birth mother, as they meet for the first time in Valdivia, Chile on Aug. 17.

 Constanza Del Rios/Nos Buscamos via AP

WASHINGTON — "Hola, mamá."

What seems like an unremarkable greeting between mother and son was in this case anything but.

