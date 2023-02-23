Eleri Ward's Acoustic Sondheim
Eleri Ward poses for a photo in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York on Jan. 30 to promote her album “Keep a Tender Distance."

 John Minchillo/AP

NEW YORK — It was 2019 and aspiring Broadway actor Eleri Ward had Stephen Sondheim's "Every Day a Little Death" stuck in her head.

"I would see friends at auditions and whatnot, and having been awake since like 4 or 5 a.m., they'd ask me how I'm doing," she said. "And I responded with, 'Oh, every day a little death.' I was saying it as a stupid joke."

