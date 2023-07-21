WWCup United States Vietnam Soccer
Buy Now

United States’ Sophia Smith (right) celebrates with United States’ Crystal Dunn after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, July 22.

 Andrew Cornaga/AP

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the opening half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Saturday.

Lindsey Horan added a goal for the favored Americans, who have won four World Cups overall and are vying for an unprecedented three-peat in this year’s tournament.

Pella
0
0
0
0
0