A fundraising meal, raffle and silent auctions are planned for Sunday to benefit children and youth attending summer camp through Royal Family Kids and Teen Reach.
The Summer Camp Soup Cook-Off and Raffle run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave. The price of the meal includes all-you-can-eat soup, a cinnamon roll or dessert bar, and a drink. Additional desserts and drinks are available for purchase. Kids age 4 and under are admitted free of charge.
The public is invited to partake.
Royal Family Kids (RFK) and Teen Reach are faith-based organizations that provide summer camping experiences for local foster children. RFK serves children ages 6-11, and Teen Reach Adventure Camp (TRAC) serves individuals ages 12-15.
All campers to benefit from this fundraiser are from central Nebraska and have suffered abuse or neglect. The camping experiences are provided free of charge to families.
All camp staff members are volunteers, and all funding to cover camp expenses is raised from the community.
