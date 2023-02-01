A fundraising meal, raffle and silent auctions are planned for Sunday to benefit children and youth attending summer camp through Royal Family Kids and Teen Reach.

The Summer Camp Soup Cook-Off and Raffle run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave. The price of the meal includes all-you-can-eat soup, a cinnamon roll or dessert bar, and a drink. Additional desserts and drinks are available for purchase. Kids age 4 and under are admitted free of charge.

