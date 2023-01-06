COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has more than doubled his salary for next season with a new contract worth more than $33 million over the next five years.

The school's board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. It boosts Beamer's salary next season to $6.125 million, up from the $2.75 million he was set to make under the deal he signed two seasons ago.

0
0
0
0
0