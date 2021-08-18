FAIRFIELD — The South Central boys cross country team will have some veteran leadership to go with a strong up-and-coming freshman heading into the new season.
Logan Menke is back after qualifying for the state meet last season. He's heading into his final year with the Red Raiders, while the team also has high expectations from incoming freshman Rowan Jarosik.
"Logan has a great chance to return to state this year," said Red Raiders' head coach Randi Fox. "Rowan will also compete well. He has state experience with running at junior high state."
Jarosik was second at the junior high state meet, and Fox expects him to make an instant impact on the team. Menke had a time of 18 minutes, 36.9 seconds at last year's state meet, and Fox believes he'll be a strong leader with his experience.
Also looking to give the Red Raiders a lift are seniors Jacob Hagemeier and Theo Kathman.
On the girls side, Teagon Jarosik, a junior, is the only runner returning with varsity experience. Joining her will be freshman Athziri Diaz, as both will look to start a foundation for South Central.
