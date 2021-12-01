LAWRENCE — The South Central wrestling team won't be filling a complete lineup this season, but that has not discouraged Red Raiders' head coach Jarod Owens' outlook on the season.
South Central brings back five letter winners from last season, one of which was a state qualifier.
"While we may not have large numbers, I am looking forward to watching our wrestlers compete," Owens said. "They have been working hard in the wrestling room and I can't wait to get these guys on the mat."
John Brodrick qualified for the state tournament last season and hopes this season will end back in Omaha to cap his high school career. The senior is expected to wrestle at 126 or 132 pounds.
Other letter winners from last season are Jacob Hagemier (160, 170), Ethan Devlin (170, 182), Rocky Miller (195), and Nathan Elledge (195, 220). Miller and Elledge are sophomores, while Devlin is a junior and Hagemier is a senior.
Owens believes incoming freshman Rowan Jarosik will make a contribution, wrestling in the 113- or 120-pound weight class.
South Central is in the Class D, District 1 tournament field, which will compete on Feb. 11-12. Joining the Red Raiders in the district from the Tribland area are Fillmore Central and Superior. South Central's first competition is the Meridian quadrangular on Friday.
Schedule
Dec — 3, at Meridian quad; 4, at Harvard invite; 7, South Central tri; 10, at Southern Valley invite; 17, at Valentine invite; 18, at Valentine invite; 29, at Fillmore Central invite
Jan — 7, at Columbus invite; 8, at Columbus invite; 13, South Central quad; 15, at Cross County invite; 29, at SNC meet; 4, at TVC meet
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.