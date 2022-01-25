HOLDREGE — Water and natural resources issues across the Platte and Republican river basins will be in focus Feb. 1 at the 2022 South Central Water Conference in Holdrege.
The daylong program at the Phelps County Ag Center, 1308 Second St., will be available to participants in-person or via Zoom.
Keynote speaker over the lunch hour will be Al Dutcher, extension climatologist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with a drought monitor update.
The day begins with coffee and rolls at 9:30 a.m. Presentations begin at 10 a.m.
Admission and lunch are free. Sponsors of the event include the Tri-Basin and Lower Republican natural resources districts, Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District, Nebraska Extension and Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Zoom link will be posted ahead of time on the Tri-Basin NRD website, tbnrd.org.
The program follows:
- 10 a.m.: Todd Whitney, Nebraska Extension educator, “UNL On-Farm Research 50/50 Challenge”
- 10:10 a.m.: Chuck Burr, Nebraska Extension educator, “Nitrogen Application”
- 10:40 a.m.: Nolan Little, water resources manager for TBNRD, and Tyler Thulin of CNPPID, “Platte Basin water resources update”
- 11:20 a.m.: Matt Stockton, UNL West Central Extension District agricultural economist, “2022 Economic Nitrogen Application Rates”
- Noon: Lunch courtesy of sponsors
- 12:30 p.m.: Dutcher on drought monitor update
- 1:45 p.m.: Devin Brundage, general manager, CNPPID, “Dawson Public Power and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation merger”
- 2:15 p.m.: Nick Simonson or Todd Siel of LRNRD and Craig Scott of U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, “Republican River water resources update”
