The chief executive officer of Southern Public Power District has announced his impending retirement.
In a news release Tuesday, Neal Niedfeldt said he will step down at the end of September, ending a tenure of office that began in 2012.
Highlights of his time with the district included execution of a new wholesale power contract with the Nebraska Public Power District in 2016; construction of a new Funk service center to serve Phelps County; operational changes related to the pandemic; and the addition of a renewable energy project in Franklin County in 2022.
“Here at Southern my highest priority was placed on improving the reputation of the district as a superior customer service organization,” Niedfeldt said in the news release. “We have led the district through growth periods while keeping operations efficient, holding costs stable and providing reliable power. I think I am leaving the district in great shape, both financially and operationally.”
The district’s board of directors is working with Holmes Executive Search LLC on a nationwide search for Niedfeldt’s successor.
Niedfeldt has worked in the public power industry for 40 years. Before coming to Southern, he was financial director for Norris Public Power District and was city administrator and general manager of public works for the city of Beatrice.
The Southern district serves retail customers in rural areas and most of the towns of Adams, Kearney, Phelps, Franklin, Hall, Merrick, Hamilton and northwestern Clay counties. The district also provides wholesale power to several municipalities within its service territory.
Altogether, Southern operates over 7,112 miles of distribution and subtransmission lines served by 78 substations in a 4,028-square-mile territory. The district buys all its wholesale power from NPPD.
SPPD has corporate offices in Grand Island and service centers at Hastings, Franklin, Funk, Grand Island and Central City.
In Tuesday’s news release, Dana Meyer, the district’s board chair, praised Niedfeldt’s work.
“Neal has been a terrific CEO for Southern,” Meyer said. “When I started on the board six years ago, he took the time to prepare me for my role as a board member before my first meeting. His expertise on a vast array of subject has kept Southern in an excellent position for the district’s customers. It has been a pleasure working with Neal, and I wish him and his wife Julie the best.”
