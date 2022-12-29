Winter Weather Travel Utah
A woman walks through unclaimed bags at Southwest Airlines baggage claim at Salt Lake City International Airport Thursday in Salt Lake City.

 Rick Bowmer/AP

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after more than a week of widespread flight cancellations that started with a winter storm and spiraled out of control because of a breakdown with staffing technology.

If Thursday turns out to be the last day of the Southwest crisis, it will be marked by about 2,350 canceled flights, nearly 60% of the airline’s schedule.

