BLUE HILL — Toepfer Farms near here will provide the host site Aug. 9 for the first in a series of Soybean Management Field Days around the eastern half of Nebraska.
The field days, sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Extension, will feature demonstration-based presentations and added opportunities for interactive discussion on soybean-related topics.
Specialists from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and industry consultants will address soybean disease management, irrigation management, cover crops, weed management, economics, precision agriculture, and biodiesel and renewable diesel.
UNL agronomists, plant disease experts and insect specialists will be available to address questions. Those attending also are welcome to bring unknown crop problems for complimentary identification.
The field day near Blue Hill will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m. Free registration is available the day of the event, and lunch will be provided.
To reach Toepfer Farms, take Nebraska Highway 4 two miles east from the junction with U.S. Highway 281 south of Blue Hill.
Other Soybean Management Days are planned for Aug. 10 near Central City, Aug. 11 near Brownville and Aug. 12 near Decatur.
For more information or maps to sites, visit enrec.unl.edu/soydays or contact the Nebraska Soybean Board at 402-441-3240 or Nebraska Extension at 402-624-8030.
