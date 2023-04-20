SpaceX Starship Test Flight
SpaceX’s Starship breaks up after its launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday.

 Eric Gay/AP

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — SpaceX’s giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test flight Thursday and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Elon Musk’s company was aiming to send the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. The nearly 400-foot Starship carried no people or satellites.

