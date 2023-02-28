Michigan St Nebraska Basketball
Michigan State’s Mady Sissoko (22) fouls Nebraska’s Sam Griesel during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday in Lincoln.

 John Peterson/AP

The Associated Press

LINCOLN — Joey Hauser, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins combined for 14 of Michigan State’s 16 3-pointers and the Spartans roared back from a frigid first half to beat Nebraska 80-67 on Tuesday night.

