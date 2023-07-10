A Hastings resident is suggesting a new city publication be used to inform the public about efforts to properly maintain municipal property.
Speaking Monday evening at the end of a Hastings City Council meeting with a short agenda, Karren Carnes proposed that the council include information in “Behind the Scenes” related to stewardship of city facilities.
Following the city’s established protocol, Carnes, of 1139 N. Minnesota Ave., had filled out a form asking to address the council on ways to rebuild public trust in municipal government.
She was granted time for a short presentation at the first meeting of 2023 to be conducted in a temporary venue for meetings of the City Council and municipal boards and commissions — a meeting room on the second floor of the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave.
“Behind the Scenes,” a monthly publication that is available in both printed and digital form, was initiated last spring by new City Administrator Shawn Metcalf. The publication includes articles prepared by various city agencies detailing recent projects, challenges and accomplishments.
Metcalf, who became city administrator in December 2022, brought the idea for such a publication with him from his former role as city manager/CEO in Rawlins, Wyoming.
In her presentation, Carnes complimented the city on launching the new publication. She suggested that a regular feature be an article on how the city is “protecting our investments” in buildings and other structures and municipal facilities.
Her suggestion comes at a time of community controversy over what to do with the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave. — a building that was closed recently pending City Council decisions about its future. Among other needs, the building has a leaking roof, foundation leaks, and environmental health and safety issues related to mold.
City employees who normally have offices in the building have been temporarily relocated, and meetings normally conducted in the City Council chambers there have been moved for now to the library. In a few weeks, the meetings may move again for a longer time to the Hastings Municipal Airport Terminal, 3106 W. 12th St.
Meanwhile, an ad hoc committee appointed to study options for the City Building is recommending the building be torn down and replaced on the site by a new, single-story structure at an estimated cost of $8.858 million. (An architectural firm estimates a total renovation of the current building would cost $8.461 million.)
Community members also remain riled over the 2022 demolition of the 16th Street viaduct, which served the community for more than eight decades before being closed in 2019 over concerns about the structure’s condition.
Deferred maintenance has been implicated as contributing to issues with both the viaduct, which was built in 1936; and the City Building, which was built as a bank in 1963 and has housed municipal offices since 1984.
In her presentation on Monday, Carnes used viaduct maintenance as an example of work the city could document for the public in “Behind the Scenes.”
She suggested yearly inspections after the last spring freeze, to be followed by a power wash to remove any corrosive salt residue. She also suggested that metallic surfaces, including bolts, be coated with an epoxy substance to prevent corrosion; that weeds be controlled so their roots don’t damage the concrete; and that other preventive maintenance be performed.
All such efforts could be carefully logged, photos could be taken, and the information could be presented to the public to help reduce skepticism over how the city stewards its physical assets, Carnes said.
The information also could be useful to the city itself for year-to-year work planning purposes, she said.
The “protecting our investments” article could be used both to chronicle routine “cyclical maintenance” projects, and to report on unanticipated repair projects such as those arising from storm damage, Carnes said.
Regular maintenance of infrastructure can help the city save money in the long run by avoiding more costly projects, Carnes said — and many Hastings residents would be reassured to know such maintenance actually takes place when and as it should.
“Think and visualize in your mind the word ‘trust,’ ” Carnes asked the council, referring to a word that begins and ends with “t” and has the letters “r-us” in the middle.
“The trust is really, really fragile,” she said. “And if you think of those ‘t’ bars as the support for the ‘r-us,’ those will fall down.”
Carnes said Hastings city government can improve its relationship with the community if it tries harder to be transparent.
“We can rebuild the trust if we consistently have the transparency,” she said. “When people see everybody working together, you can have a cohesive community and we can kind of cement (over) this chasm of distrust.”
Mayor Corey Stutte thanked Carnes for her presentation.
In other business Monday, the council voted 7-0 to approve a hangar land lease with Delta Golf LLC regarding property at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
The 50-year lease is for 4,800 square feet of land, measuring 60 feet by 80 feet, between existing Buildings 2 and 3. The annual lease rate is 20 cents per square foot, for a total of $960. The lessee will own the building and will be responsible for paying property tax on it.
The site already has been approved for hangar construction by the Federal Aviation Administration. The structure will be built to comply with applicable codes.
Airport Manager Matt Kuhr said Delta Golf LLC is an entity formed by two individuals who want to build the hangar to house two aircraft.
“It will house two planes and open up two spots on the airfield that are already spoken for,” Kuhr said.
The council also:
— Voted 7-0 to approve an agreement with Flowserve US Inc. for the city to rebuild the electrical distribution system for the property at 1341 W. Second St. The company will reimburse Hastings Utilities entirely for the cost of the project.
— Voted 7-0 to approve Ordinance No. 4739 vacating the south half of the alley between Kansas and Colorado avenues between South Street and the BNSF Railway right-of-way. The rules then were suspended, and the council approved the ordinance on second and final reading. The City Council already has voted to transfer ownership of the property to the Community Redevelopment Authority.
— Voted 7-0 to modify previous action approving three appointments to the Hastings Museum Board, correcting erroneous dates for expiration of the new members’ terms. The correct expiration dates are Aug. 1, 2023, for Nichole Felber; Aug. 1, 2024, for Kristen Slechta; and Aug. 1, 2025, for Jamey Hamburger.
