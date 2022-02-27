special scoops
Bryan and Donna Bieck are pictured at Special Scoops in downtown Hastings.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

The coolest place in town is going even further these days in its quest to help those with special needs in the community.

Donna and Bryan Bieck of Trumbull acquired funding from donations and grants to purchase a catering truck that has enabled them to add a mobile presence to their store at 237 N. St. Joseph Ave.

