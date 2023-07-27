Spence Crawford Boxing
Errol Spence Jr. (left) and Terence Crawford pose during a news conference Thursday in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in an undisputed welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas.

 John Locher/AP

LAS VEGAS — The person once known as the “baddest man on the planet” stood between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford at Thursday’s news conference, and just the mere presence of Mike Tyson further cemented the magnitude of their showdown.

Both undefeated fighters meet Saturday night, the winner unifying all four welterweight championships for the first time in boxing’s four-belt era that began in 2004.

