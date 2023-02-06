Executions Spiritual Advisers
The Rev. Darryl Gray and the Rev. Lauren Bennett stand in front of Bennett’s church, Metropolitan Community Church of Greater St. Louis, on Jan. 10, 2023, in St. Louis, Mo. Both served as spiritual advisers at recent executions in Missouri, sitting alongside the inmates and touching them as the process occurred. Spiritual advisers have been increasingly present during executions since a Supreme Court ruling last year.

 Jim Salter/AP

ST. LOUIS — For decades, Missouri executions played out in similar fashion: An inmate was strapped to a gurney in a drab room, alone except for the eyes of witnesses staring through thick, soundproof glass as unidentified executioners administered the lethal chemical from behind a cinderblock wall.

But in November, convicted killer Kevin Johnson spent his final moments speaking softly with a pastor, praying, being assured of forgiveness. When Amber McLaughlin was executed in the same room weeks later, her pastor stroked her hand, providing comfort even as McLaughlin expressed that something was causing her pain.

