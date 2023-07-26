Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut and agrees to a 2-year, $75M deal with the Jets
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets.
The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal.
No new details
on Bronny James
LOS ANGELES — Neither Bronny James’ family nor the university have offered updates on his condition.
The 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California two days ago.
LeBron James was spotted by photographers Tuesday entering Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Bronny James is being treated.
James spent only a brief time in intensive care. That’s a positive sign for his long-term recovery from the frightening episode. Bronny James was in stable condition Tuesday.
Aaron Judge could come off injured list Friday
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge is back in New York and could return to the Yankees’ lineup Friday night at Baltimore.
Sidelined since early June with a toe injury, Judge played another simulated game Wednesday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida. He returned to the Big Apple after that, manager Aaron Boone said.
Speaking at Yankee Stadium after his team’s 3-1 victory over the Mets on Wednesday night, Boone said he didn’t know yet if Judge would come off the injured list Friday.
Earlier in the day, the New York Post reported Judge is expected to be activated Friday barring a late setback. Boone has maintained the last-place Yankees are taking Judge’s status day by day and he wouldn’t rule out anything, including a return this weekend.
Colorado calls special regents meeting to address athletics
The Colorado board of regents has scheduled a special meeting Thursday with athletics operations on the agenda, ramping up speculation the school is considering a return to the Big 12 from the Pac-12.
The board of regents for the Boulder-based school met on Wednesday and then scheduled another session to be conducted remotely, according to a posted notification.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has spoken for months about his desire to expand the conference and add western schools. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten the longer it takes for it to land a new media rights contract.
Northwestern interim coach fends for himself as Wildcats players skip annual Big Ten kickoff
INDIANAPOLIS — Bryce Kirtz, Rod Heard II and Bryce Gallagher were supposed to represent Northwestern at this year’s Big Ten media days. Instead, they were no-shows. Just 16 days after longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid a hazing scandal that has tarnished the Wildcats’ once-pristine reputation, interim coach David Braun answered questions by himself about the expanding scandal. Braun couldn’t say much more than players because of pending litigation, which was the why the players announced Tuesday they would not make the trip to Indianapolis.
Monahan says PGA Tour won’t support proposed rollback of golf ball
The PGA Tour won’t be supporting the proposal to roll back the golf ball. That’s from Commissioner Jay Monahan in a memo sent to players Wednesday evening. Monahan says there is widespread belief this isn’t good for the game. The USGA and R&A have proposed a modified local rule that would reduce distance by 15 yards for the biggest hitters. The rule would only apply to elite players. It also would allow for two sets of rules. Monahan says he has notified the groups the tour won’t go along with this proposal. The feedback period ends Aug. 15.
Rob Manfred’s term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s term was extended until 2029 on Wednesday by major league owners. The decision to give Manfred a third term in charge of the sport was made during a vote at an in-person meeting in Washington, D.C. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029. Manfred, 64, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season. Manfred has overseen a period of on-field change for the sport, including instituting a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts this season. Game times have dropped by about a half-hour and offense by left-handed batters has increased.
Guardians trade shortstop Amed Rosario to Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9M
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians traded shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9 million in a deal that addresses major needs for both contending clubs. Rosario has been a valuable, versatile player for the defending AL Central champions the past few years. The 27-year-old is returning to the National League after spending three seasons with the New York Mets before going to Cleveland in the blockbuster trade for Francisco Lindor after the 2020 season. The move allows the Dodgers to shore up their shortstop issues. They found themselves in need after Gavin Lux went down with a season-ending knee injury in spring training and Miguel Rojas has struggled offensively at the spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.