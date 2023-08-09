As a player and coach, Mike Trader helped shape the Hastings College men’s basketball program into the formidable force it has become through the years.

Trader, a member of the Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame as both player and coach, has served on HC’s HOF selection committee for more than a decade, helping to choose those elite teams, players, coaches, and staff whose achievements have made them stand out among those representing the men’s and women’s athletic programs.

