First team

Brayden Schropp, St. Cecilia, Senior

Schropp, the All-Tribland Player of the Year, averaged 16.1 points for the Bluehawks. He is one of just three St. Cecilia players in the program's history to score more than 1,000 career points.

Paul Fago, Adams Central, Senior

Fago’s role increased substantially in his final season. He went from the Patriots’ sixth man as a junior to averaging 18.3 points per game, which was third-most in Tribland.

MJ Coffey, Blue Hill, Senior

Coffey was a four-year starter for the Bobcats, who finished his career in the 1,000-point club. As a freshman, he helped the program to its first state tournament berth in 35 years.

Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, Senior

Sadd was dubbed as the Cardinals’ “do-it-all guy” by his head coach, Kelan Buhr. Sadd made his presence felt across the floor, averaging 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, Senior

Smith was the top scorer for the state-qualifying Cardinals, averaging 12.1 points. The 6-foot-1 seniors also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Second team

Player Ht. Yr. PPG Other

Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw 5-11 Sr. 13.4 5.6 rebounds

Eli Jensen, Kenesaw 6-3 Sr. 12.3 10.8 rebounds

Gavin Nash, Deshler 6-4 Jr. 17.1 7.7 rebounds

Josh Shaw, Sandy Creek 6-3 Sr. 13.4 8.0 rebounds

Sam Souerdyke, Thayer Central 6-3 Fr. 21.2 3.0 steals

Third team

Micah Biltoft, Sandy Creek 6-5 Sr. 10.0 5.5 rebounds

Caden Bradley, Minden 6-4 Jr. 10.8 7.0 rebounds

Eli Noel, BDS 6-4 Sr. 13.0 10 rebounds

Krae Ockinga, Blue Hill 6-3 Jr. 15.0 42.1% 3-PT

Oakley Rosno, Silver Lake 5-8 Sr. 22.9 33% 3-PT

Fourth team

Tyler Grote, BDS 5-9 Sr. 7.0 3.0 assists

Krayton Kucera, Lawrence-Nelson 6-1 Jr. 9.0 3.0 rebounds

Carson Kudlacek, St. Cecilia 6-1 Jr. 8.8 35.5% 3-PT

Braydon Power, Hastings 6-3 So. 14.1 7.1 rebounds

Isaiah Lauby, Fillmore Central 6-5 Sr. 15.6 6.0 rebounds

Honorable Mention

Adams Central — Jayden Teichmeier, Jacob Eckhardt; Blue Hill — Jake Bonifas; BDS — Tyler Grote, Jaron Norder, Tanner Bolte, Cameron Hoins; Deshler — Cameron Harding, Brent Buescher; Doniphan-Trumbull — Blake Detamore, Andrew Stock, Jaden Williams, Kaedan Detamore; Exeter-Milligan — Kole Svec, Peyton Pribyl; Fillmore Central — Keegan Theobald, Kade Cooper; Franklin — Miles Cleveland, Tucker Rose; Giltner — Jacob Smith; Harvard — Drayden Whetstine-Jones; Hastings High — Brayden Schram, Aaron Nonneman; Kenesaw — Lane Kelley, Trey Kennedy; Lawrence-Nelson — Logan Menke, Clay Williams; Minden — Carter Harsin, Braiden Schroeder, Seth Hausserman, Rylan Holsten; Red Cloud — Ben Ely, Hugo Basco; Rock Hills — Jerrod Gillett, Davion McDonald; Sandy Creek — Ethan Shaw, Drake Lally; Silver Lake — Quinn Rosno, Brock Karr, Keaton Karr; Smith Center — Nolan Lehman, Wyatt Overmiller; St. Cecilia — Garrett Parr, Dawson Kissinger, Hayden Demuth; Superior — Dane Miller, Seth Schnakenberg, Ashton Grassman; Sutton — Jesse Herndon; Thayer Central — Duncan Wiedel; Wilcox-Hildreth — Grayson Sheen, Dagan Ortgiesen.

The All-Tribland teams are selected based on the following criteria: 1. The coach’s rank of his/her own players; 2. Ballots submitted by area coaches ranking the area’s best players; 3. All-conference and other honors received; 4. Statistical information; 5. Observation by Hastings Tribune staff members.

Past Winners

2021 — Tyler Slechta, Adams Central

2020 — Connor Creech, Hastings

2019 — Haggan Hilgendorf, Adams Central

2018 —Trevor Leach, St. Cecilia

2017 — David Bohlen, Adams Central

2016 —Brooks Asher, St. Cecilia

2015 —Brooks Asher, St. Cecilia

2014 — Creighton Buhr, Doniphan-Trumbull

2013 — Ryan Tegthmeier, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley

2012 — Drew Ott, Giltner

2011 — Carson Blum, Minden

2010 — Dalton Sealey, St. Cecilia

2009 — Jake Hamburger, St. Cecilia

2008 — Jens Scholl, Deshler

2007 — Bryson Studnicka, Clay Center

2006 — Preston Englund, Adams Central

2005 — Spencer Holeman, Bruning-Davenport

2004 — Turner Scholl, Deshler

2003 — Bob Kempf, Shickley

2002 — Corbin Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson

2001 — Bronsen Schliep, Sandy Creek

2000 — Landon Meyer, Deshler

1999 — Joe Sochor, Doniphan

1998 — Paul Dudley, Hastings

1997 — Bill Kerr, Hastings

1996 — Ryan Bedlan, Shickley

1995 — Tyler Johnson, Hebron

1994 — Bo Buettenback, Hastings

1993 — B.J. Smith, Sutton

1992 — Doug Brandt, Hastings

1991 — Tom Szlanda, Hastings

0
0
0
0
0