First team
Brayden Schropp, St. Cecilia, Senior
Schropp, the All-Tribland Player of the Year, averaged 16.1 points for the Bluehawks. He is one of just three St. Cecilia players in the program's history to score more than 1,000 career points.
Paul Fago, Adams Central, Senior
Fago’s role increased substantially in his final season. He went from the Patriots’ sixth man as a junior to averaging 18.3 points per game, which was third-most in Tribland.
MJ Coffey, Blue Hill, Senior
Coffey was a four-year starter for the Bobcats, who finished his career in the 1,000-point club. As a freshman, he helped the program to its first state tournament berth in 35 years.
Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, Senior
Sadd was dubbed as the Cardinals’ “do-it-all guy” by his head coach, Kelan Buhr. Sadd made his presence felt across the floor, averaging 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, Senior
Smith was the top scorer for the state-qualifying Cardinals, averaging 12.1 points. The 6-foot-1 seniors also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Second team
Player Ht. Yr. PPG Other
Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw 5-11 Sr. 13.4 5.6 rebounds
Eli Jensen, Kenesaw 6-3 Sr. 12.3 10.8 rebounds
Gavin Nash, Deshler 6-4 Jr. 17.1 7.7 rebounds
Josh Shaw, Sandy Creek 6-3 Sr. 13.4 8.0 rebounds
Sam Souerdyke, Thayer Central 6-3 Fr. 21.2 3.0 steals
Third team
Micah Biltoft, Sandy Creek 6-5 Sr. 10.0 5.5 rebounds
Caden Bradley, Minden 6-4 Jr. 10.8 7.0 rebounds
Eli Noel, BDS 6-4 Sr. 13.0 10 rebounds
Krae Ockinga, Blue Hill 6-3 Jr. 15.0 42.1% 3-PT
Oakley Rosno, Silver Lake 5-8 Sr. 22.9 33% 3-PT
Fourth team
Tyler Grote, BDS 5-9 Sr. 7.0 3.0 assists
Krayton Kucera, Lawrence-Nelson 6-1 Jr. 9.0 3.0 rebounds
Carson Kudlacek, St. Cecilia 6-1 Jr. 8.8 35.5% 3-PT
Braydon Power, Hastings 6-3 So. 14.1 7.1 rebounds
Isaiah Lauby, Fillmore Central 6-5 Sr. 15.6 6.0 rebounds
Honorable Mention
Adams Central — Jayden Teichmeier, Jacob Eckhardt; Blue Hill — Jake Bonifas; BDS — Tyler Grote, Jaron Norder, Tanner Bolte, Cameron Hoins; Deshler — Cameron Harding, Brent Buescher; Doniphan-Trumbull — Blake Detamore, Andrew Stock, Jaden Williams, Kaedan Detamore; Exeter-Milligan — Kole Svec, Peyton Pribyl; Fillmore Central — Keegan Theobald, Kade Cooper; Franklin — Miles Cleveland, Tucker Rose; Giltner — Jacob Smith; Harvard — Drayden Whetstine-Jones; Hastings High — Brayden Schram, Aaron Nonneman; Kenesaw — Lane Kelley, Trey Kennedy; Lawrence-Nelson — Logan Menke, Clay Williams; Minden — Carter Harsin, Braiden Schroeder, Seth Hausserman, Rylan Holsten; Red Cloud — Ben Ely, Hugo Basco; Rock Hills — Jerrod Gillett, Davion McDonald; Sandy Creek — Ethan Shaw, Drake Lally; Silver Lake — Quinn Rosno, Brock Karr, Keaton Karr; Smith Center — Nolan Lehman, Wyatt Overmiller; St. Cecilia — Garrett Parr, Dawson Kissinger, Hayden Demuth; Superior — Dane Miller, Seth Schnakenberg, Ashton Grassman; Sutton — Jesse Herndon; Thayer Central — Duncan Wiedel; Wilcox-Hildreth — Grayson Sheen, Dagan Ortgiesen.
The All-Tribland teams are selected based on the following criteria: 1. The coach’s rank of his/her own players; 2. Ballots submitted by area coaches ranking the area’s best players; 3. All-conference and other honors received; 4. Statistical information; 5. Observation by Hastings Tribune staff members.
Past Winners
2021 — Tyler Slechta, Adams Central
2020 — Connor Creech, Hastings
2019 — Haggan Hilgendorf, Adams Central
2018 —Trevor Leach, St. Cecilia
2017 — David Bohlen, Adams Central
2016 —Brooks Asher, St. Cecilia
2015 —Brooks Asher, St. Cecilia
2014 — Creighton Buhr, Doniphan-Trumbull
2013 — Ryan Tegthmeier, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
2012 — Drew Ott, Giltner
2011 — Carson Blum, Minden
2010 — Dalton Sealey, St. Cecilia
2009 — Jake Hamburger, St. Cecilia
2008 — Jens Scholl, Deshler
2007 — Bryson Studnicka, Clay Center
2006 — Preston Englund, Adams Central
2005 — Spencer Holeman, Bruning-Davenport
2004 — Turner Scholl, Deshler
2003 — Bob Kempf, Shickley
2002 — Corbin Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson
2001 — Bronsen Schliep, Sandy Creek
2000 — Landon Meyer, Deshler
1999 — Joe Sochor, Doniphan
1998 — Paul Dudley, Hastings
1997 — Bill Kerr, Hastings
1996 — Ryan Bedlan, Shickley
1995 — Tyler Johnson, Hebron
1994 — Bo Buettenback, Hastings
1993 — B.J. Smith, Sutton
1992 — Doug Brandt, Hastings
1991 — Tom Szlanda, Hastings