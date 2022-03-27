First team

Bailey Kissinger, St. Cecilia, Senior

Kissinger’s 218 points in 12 state tournament games (18.0 average), in which the Hawkettes were 11-1, place her fifth on the tournament’s all-time scoring list. The UNK-bound guard averaged 17.4 points as a senior in leading St. Cecilia to its third Class C-2 title in four years.

Libby Trausch, Adams Central, Senior

Trausch led the Patriots to three state tournament trips, averaging 14.9 points as a senior. She scored her 1,000th career point on a 3-pointer during AC’s 2022 opening round win over Beatrice.

Shayla Meyer, Superior, Senior

Meyer, who will play volleyball at Ole Miss, finished her prep basketball career with 1,323 points and 767 rebounds. She averaged 16.4 points and 11.9 rebounds in her final year playing the sport.

Addie Kirkegaard, St. Cecilia, Senior

Kirkegaard, who is signed to play volleyball at Concordia in the fall, averaged close to a double-double — 9.9 points and 7.9 rebounds — for the state champion Hawkettes. She shot 53.7% from the floor.

Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central, Senior

Theis ends her prep career as Fillmore Central’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball. The Rockhurst University volleyball pledge scored 1,162 points, including 404 as a senior. Theis also holds Fillmore Central’s single-game scoring mark with 33 points, which came against Gibbon on Jan. 28.

Second team

Player Ht. Yr. PPG Other

McKinsey Long, Hastings 5-7 Sr. 14.6 5.9 rebounds

Katelyn Karr, Silver Lake 5-5 Sr. 13.9 2.5 steals

Abigail Yelken, Franklin 6-1 Sr. 16.7 9.1 rebounds

Alivia Huxoll, Sutton 6-0 Jr. 10.3 50.9% FGs

Rachel Goodon, Adams Central 6-3 Jr. 9.3 7.9 rebounds

Third team

Libby Landgren, Hastings 5-10 Sr. 10.5 5.3 rebounds

Lauryn Scott, Adams Central 5-8 Jr. 6.3 5.4 rebounds

Shaye Butler, St. Cecilia 5-9 Sr. 8.2 4.2 rebounds

Kate Griess, Sutton 5-6 Sr. 9.8 36% 3-PT

Jess Hudson, BDS 6-3 Jr. 10.0 6.7 rebounds

Fourth team

Abigail Meyer, Blue Hill 6-1 Sr. 8.9 10.2 rebounds

Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw 5-10 Sr. 7.5 11.0 rebounds

Natalie Tietjen, Thayer Central 5-8 So. 14.5 75% FTs

Taylor Sliva, BDS 5-8 Sr. 8.9 2.7 steals

Madison Bunger, W-H 6-0 Fr. 11.8 10.7 rebounds

Honorable Mention

Adams Central — Gracie Weichman, Brianna Stroh, Megyn Scott; Blue Hill — Reece Mlady, India Mackin; BDS — Taylor Sliva, Hannah Miller, Hanna Kadel; Deshler — Jacilyne Peterson, Allie Vieselmeyer; Doniphan-Trumbull — Kendyl Brummond, Ridley Sadd, Sophie Fitch; Exeter-Milligan — Cameran Jansky, Emma Olsen, Jasmine Turrubiates; Fillmore Central — Faith Engle, Abby Nichols; Franklin — Bryanah Hindal, Bailey Lennemann; Giltner — Macie Antle; Hastings High — Maddie Hilgendorf, KK Laux; Kenesaw — Rylee Legg, Meadow Wagoner, Chloe Uden; Lawrence-Nelson — Emma Epley, Aleah Heikkinen, Kara Menke; Minden — Sloane Beck, Kinsie Land, Mattie Kamery; Red Cloud — Addie Minnick, Avery Fangmeyer, Marissa Hersh; Rock Hills ­— Lauren Whelchel, Danica Frost, Selena Luong; Sandy Creek — Leah Hatch, Lexi Shuck, Caitlin Rempe; Silver Lake — Georgi tenBensel, Amanda Ehrman; Smith Center — Dakota Kattenberg, Ashlyn Long, Tallon Rentschler; St. Cecilia — Erin Sheehy, Tatum Krikac, Ryann Sabatka; Superior — Ella Gardner, Sadie Cornell, Laci Kirchhoff; Sutton — Kaly Bautista, Julia George, Jacee Haight; Thayer Central — Cassie Hergott, Jayme Huhman, Ava Wiedel; Wilcox-Hildreth — Sarah Jensen, Claire Ortgiesen.

The All-Tribland teams are selected based on the following criteria: 1. The coach’s rank of his/her own players; 2. Ballots submitted by area coaches ranking the area’s best players; 3. All-conference and other honors received; 4. Statistical information; 5. Observation by Hastings Tribune staff members.

Past Winners

2021 — Bailey Kissinger, St. Cecilia

2020 — Kalynn Meyer, Superior

2019 — Lexi Vertin, St. Cecilia

2018 — Kalynn Meyer, Superior

2017 — Taylor Kissinger, Minden

2016 — Shandra Farmer, St. Cecilia; Sophia Pankratz, Hastings

2015 — Shandra Farmer, St. Cecilia

2014 — Brooke Kissinger, Minden

2013 — Mikaela Shaw, Sandy Creek

2012 — Mikaela Shaw, Sandy Creek

2011 — Jamie Van Kirk, Sutton

2010 — Jamie Van Kirk, Sutton

2009 — Jamie Van Kirk, Sutton

2008 — Lea Ann Jameson, Minden

2007 — Alyssa Farmer, St. Cecilia

2006 — Kim Faimon, Lawrence-Nelson

2005 — Rachel Van Kirk, Sutton

2004 — Katy Rieger, Sandy Creek

2003 — Stacy Svoboda, Lawrence-/Nelson

2002 — Stacy Svoboda, Lawrence-/Nelson

2001 — Taryn Ninemire, Sandy Creek

2000 — Taryn Ninemire, Sandy Creek

1999 — Tracy Williamson, Harvard

1998 — Elizabeth Herbek, Sandy Creek

1997 — Krista Bernadt, Hebron

1996 — Kristin Lavene, Sandy Creek

1995 — LeAnn Weeks, Adams Central

1994 — Julie Herbek, Sandy Creek

1993 — Gretchen Rose, Hastings

1992 — Angie Osborn, Axtell

1991 — Laurel Stoehr, Sutton

