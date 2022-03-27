First team
Bailey Kissinger, St. Cecilia, Senior
Kissinger’s 218 points in 12 state tournament games (18.0 average), in which the Hawkettes were 11-1, place her fifth on the tournament’s all-time scoring list. The UNK-bound guard averaged 17.4 points as a senior in leading St. Cecilia to its third Class C-2 title in four years.
Libby Trausch, Adams Central, Senior
Trausch led the Patriots to three state tournament trips, averaging 14.9 points as a senior. She scored her 1,000th career point on a 3-pointer during AC’s 2022 opening round win over Beatrice.
Shayla Meyer, Superior, Senior
Meyer, who will play volleyball at Ole Miss, finished her prep basketball career with 1,323 points and 767 rebounds. She averaged 16.4 points and 11.9 rebounds in her final year playing the sport.
Addie Kirkegaard, St. Cecilia, Senior
Kirkegaard, who is signed to play volleyball at Concordia in the fall, averaged close to a double-double — 9.9 points and 7.9 rebounds — for the state champion Hawkettes. She shot 53.7% from the floor.
Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central, Senior
Theis ends her prep career as Fillmore Central’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball. The Rockhurst University volleyball pledge scored 1,162 points, including 404 as a senior. Theis also holds Fillmore Central’s single-game scoring mark with 33 points, which came against Gibbon on Jan. 28.
Second team
Player Ht. Yr. PPG Other
McKinsey Long, Hastings 5-7 Sr. 14.6 5.9 rebounds
Katelyn Karr, Silver Lake 5-5 Sr. 13.9 2.5 steals
Abigail Yelken, Franklin 6-1 Sr. 16.7 9.1 rebounds
Alivia Huxoll, Sutton 6-0 Jr. 10.3 50.9% FGs
Rachel Goodon, Adams Central 6-3 Jr. 9.3 7.9 rebounds
Third team
Libby Landgren, Hastings 5-10 Sr. 10.5 5.3 rebounds
Lauryn Scott, Adams Central 5-8 Jr. 6.3 5.4 rebounds
Shaye Butler, St. Cecilia 5-9 Sr. 8.2 4.2 rebounds
Kate Griess, Sutton 5-6 Sr. 9.8 36% 3-PT
Jess Hudson, BDS 6-3 Jr. 10.0 6.7 rebounds
Fourth team
Abigail Meyer, Blue Hill 6-1 Sr. 8.9 10.2 rebounds
Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw 5-10 Sr. 7.5 11.0 rebounds
Natalie Tietjen, Thayer Central 5-8 So. 14.5 75% FTs
Taylor Sliva, BDS 5-8 Sr. 8.9 2.7 steals
Madison Bunger, W-H 6-0 Fr. 11.8 10.7 rebounds
Honorable Mention
Adams Central — Gracie Weichman, Brianna Stroh, Megyn Scott; Blue Hill — Reece Mlady, India Mackin; BDS — Taylor Sliva, Hannah Miller, Hanna Kadel; Deshler — Jacilyne Peterson, Allie Vieselmeyer; Doniphan-Trumbull — Kendyl Brummond, Ridley Sadd, Sophie Fitch; Exeter-Milligan — Cameran Jansky, Emma Olsen, Jasmine Turrubiates; Fillmore Central — Faith Engle, Abby Nichols; Franklin — Bryanah Hindal, Bailey Lennemann; Giltner — Macie Antle; Hastings High — Maddie Hilgendorf, KK Laux; Kenesaw — Rylee Legg, Meadow Wagoner, Chloe Uden; Lawrence-Nelson — Emma Epley, Aleah Heikkinen, Kara Menke; Minden — Sloane Beck, Kinsie Land, Mattie Kamery; Red Cloud — Addie Minnick, Avery Fangmeyer, Marissa Hersh; Rock Hills — Lauren Whelchel, Danica Frost, Selena Luong; Sandy Creek — Leah Hatch, Lexi Shuck, Caitlin Rempe; Silver Lake — Georgi tenBensel, Amanda Ehrman; Smith Center — Dakota Kattenberg, Ashlyn Long, Tallon Rentschler; St. Cecilia — Erin Sheehy, Tatum Krikac, Ryann Sabatka; Superior — Ella Gardner, Sadie Cornell, Laci Kirchhoff; Sutton — Kaly Bautista, Julia George, Jacee Haight; Thayer Central — Cassie Hergott, Jayme Huhman, Ava Wiedel; Wilcox-Hildreth — Sarah Jensen, Claire Ortgiesen.
The All-Tribland teams are selected based on the following criteria: 1. The coach’s rank of his/her own players; 2. Ballots submitted by area coaches ranking the area’s best players; 3. All-conference and other honors received; 4. Statistical information; 5. Observation by Hastings Tribune staff members.
Past Winners
2021 — Bailey Kissinger, St. Cecilia
2020 — Kalynn Meyer, Superior
2019 — Lexi Vertin, St. Cecilia
2018 — Kalynn Meyer, Superior
2017 — Taylor Kissinger, Minden
2016 — Shandra Farmer, St. Cecilia; Sophia Pankratz, Hastings
2015 — Shandra Farmer, St. Cecilia
2014 — Brooke Kissinger, Minden
2013 — Mikaela Shaw, Sandy Creek
2012 — Mikaela Shaw, Sandy Creek
2011 — Jamie Van Kirk, Sutton
2010 — Jamie Van Kirk, Sutton
2009 — Jamie Van Kirk, Sutton
2008 — Lea Ann Jameson, Minden
2007 — Alyssa Farmer, St. Cecilia
2006 — Kim Faimon, Lawrence-Nelson
2005 — Rachel Van Kirk, Sutton
2004 — Katy Rieger, Sandy Creek
2003 — Stacy Svoboda, Lawrence-/Nelson
2002 — Stacy Svoboda, Lawrence-/Nelson
2001 — Taryn Ninemire, Sandy Creek
2000 — Taryn Ninemire, Sandy Creek
1999 — Tracy Williamson, Harvard
1998 — Elizabeth Herbek, Sandy Creek
1997 — Krista Bernadt, Hebron
1996 — Kristin Lavene, Sandy Creek
1995 — LeAnn Weeks, Adams Central
1994 — Julie Herbek, Sandy Creek
1993 — Gretchen Rose, Hastings
1992 — Angie Osborn, Axtell
1991 — Laurel Stoehr, Sutton