First team
Grade Record
106 — Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings Jr. 38-9
113 — Hunter Anderson, Hastings Sr. 43-7
120 — Robert Nelson, Minden Fr. 41-14
126 — Braiden Kort, Hastings Jr. 49-1
132 — Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central Jr. 56-2
138 — Elijah Johnson, Hastings Jr. 37-16
145 — Aiden Hinrichs, Fillmore Central Jr. 47-10
152 — Landon Weidner*, Hastings Jr. 44-0
160 — Jett Samuelson, Hastings Sr. 42-1
170 — Jackson Turner, Fillmore Central So. 31-26
182 — Hunter Fredrickson, Minden So. 28-18
195 — Oaklyn Smith, Hastings Sr. 31-13
220 — Eli Franklin, Smith Center So. 24-21
285 — Payton Christiancy, Superior Sr. 47-7
* denotes Tribland Wrestler of the Year
Second team
106 — Colter Sinn, Thayer Central Fr. 25-13
113 — Triston Wells, Thayer Central Jr. 48-4
120 — Tucker Adams, Hastings Jr. 34-17
126 — Hayden Neeman, Superior Jr. 35-7
132 — Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw Jr. 40-2
138 — Brenner McGlaughlin, Thayer Central Sr. 47-7
145 — Andrew Wilkinson, Smith Center Jr. 24-22
152 — Kayleb Saurer, Adams Central Jr. 39-9
160 — Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central Jr. 47-6
170 — Jake Hodson, Red Cloud/Blue Hill So. 20-11
182 — Sean Duffy, Kenesaw Sr. 25-6
195 — Braxton Janda, Minden So. 35-21
220 — Daulton Kuehn, Minden Jr. 37-17
285 — Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central Sr. 33-13
Honorable mention
Adams Central — Justin Barbee; Doniphan-Trumbull — Jordy Baland, Zachary Burkey; Fillmore Central — Aidan Trowbridge, Travis Meyer, Dylan Gewecke, Treven Stassines, Carson Adams; Franklin — Grant Haussermann, Kyler Haussermann; Harvard — Lathem Schumm; Hastings — Markus Miller; Kenesaw — Drake Olson, Maddox Wagoner; Minden — Orrin Kuehn, Evan Smith; Red Cloud/Blue Hill — Aiden Piel, Isaac Piel, Brooks Armstrong; Smith Center — Bentley Montgomery, Alex Wilkinson, Jake Kirchhoff; South Central — Rowan Jarosik; St. Cecilia — Manny Consbruck, Thomas Thomas; Superior — Anders Webber; Sutton — Adrian Hernandez; Thayer Central — Ashton Sinn, Nate Burd, Cameron Schulte; Wilcox-Hildreth — Graiden Ritner.
Note: The All-Tribland teams are selected based on the following criteria: 1. The coaches’ rank of their own wrestlers; 2. Ballots submitted by area coaches ranking the area’s best wrestlers; 3. Statistical information; 4. Observations by Hastings Tribune staff members.
Past Tribland Wrestlers of the Year
2021 — Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton
2020 — Damen Pape, Hastings
2019 — Damen Pape, Hastings
2018 — Connor Laux, Hastings
2017 — Connor Laux, Hastings
2016 — Dashawn Dixon, Hastings
2015 — (co) Nolan Laux, Hastings; Tyler Bailey Sutton
2014 — Brandon Kile, Hastings
2013 — Nolan Laux, Hastings
2012 — Luke DeLong, Fillmore Central
2011 — Austin Wilson, St. Cecilia
2010 — (co) Austin Wilson, St. Cecilia; Colt Rogers, Smith Center
2009 — Austin Wilson, St. Cecilia
2008 — Colt Rogers, Smith Center
2007 — Simon James, Franklin
2006 — Joey Koch, Thayer Central
2005 — Craig Degenhardt, Thayer Central
2004 — Jesse Rigler, Hastings
2003 — Shane Powell, Kenesaw
2002 — Derek Schmidt, Adams Central
2001 — Thomas Hiatt, Harvard
2000 — Leif Tobler, Harvard
1999 — Dirk Desmond, Hebron
1998 — Dirk Desmond, Hebron
1997 — (co) Jared Weidner, Hastings; Dirk Desmond, Hebron
1996 — Jared Weidner, Hastings
1995 — (co) Chris Hatch, Hastings; Justin Aude, Hebron
1994 — Kevin Anderson, Hastings
1993 — Brock Hutchinson, Smith Center