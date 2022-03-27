First team

Grade Record

106 — Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings Jr. 38-9

113 — Hunter Anderson, Hastings Sr. 43-7

120 — Robert Nelson, Minden Fr. 41-14

126 — Braiden Kort, Hastings Jr. 49-1

132 — Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central Jr. 56-2

138 — Elijah Johnson, Hastings Jr. 37-16

145 — Aiden Hinrichs, Fillmore Central Jr. 47-10

152 — Landon Weidner*, Hastings Jr. 44-0

160 — Jett Samuelson, Hastings Sr. 42-1

170 — Jackson Turner, Fillmore Central So. 31-26

182 — Hunter Fredrickson, Minden So. 28-18

195 — Oaklyn Smith, Hastings Sr. 31-13

220 — Eli Franklin, Smith Center So. 24-21

285 — Payton Christiancy, Superior Sr. 47-7

* denotes Tribland Wrestler of the Year

Second team

106 — Colter Sinn, Thayer Central Fr. 25-13

113 — Triston Wells, Thayer Central Jr. 48-4

120 — Tucker Adams, Hastings Jr. 34-17

126 — Hayden Neeman, Superior Jr. 35-7

132 — Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw Jr. 40-2

138 — Brenner McGlaughlin, Thayer Central Sr. 47-7

145 — Andrew Wilkinson, Smith Center Jr. 24-22

152 — Kayleb Saurer, Adams Central Jr. 39-9

160 — Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central Jr. 47-6

170 — Jake Hodson, Red Cloud/Blue Hill So. 20-11

182 — Sean Duffy, Kenesaw Sr. 25-6

195 — Braxton Janda, Minden So. 35-21

220 — Daulton Kuehn, Minden Jr. 37-17

285 — Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central Sr. 33-13

Honorable mention

Adams Central — Justin Barbee; Doniphan-Trumbull — Jordy Baland, Zachary Burkey; Fillmore Central — Aidan Trowbridge, Travis Meyer, Dylan Gewecke, Treven Stassines, Carson Adams; Franklin — Grant Haussermann, Kyler Haussermann; Harvard — Lathem Schumm; Hastings — Markus Miller; Kenesaw — Drake Olson, Maddox Wagoner; Minden — Orrin Kuehn, Evan Smith; Red Cloud/Blue Hill — Aiden Piel, Isaac Piel, Brooks Armstrong; Smith Center — Bentley Montgomery, Alex Wilkinson, Jake Kirchhoff; South Central — Rowan Jarosik; St. Cecilia — Manny Consbruck, Thomas Thomas; Superior — Anders Webber; Sutton — Adrian Hernandez; Thayer Central — Ashton Sinn, Nate Burd, Cameron Schulte; Wilcox-Hildreth — Graiden Ritner.

Note: The All-Tribland teams are selected based on the following criteria: 1. The coaches’ rank of their own wrestlers; 2. Ballots submitted by area coaches ranking the area’s best wrestlers; 3. Statistical information; 4. Observations by Hastings Tribune staff members.

Past Tribland Wrestlers of the Year

2021 — Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton

2020 — Damen Pape, Hastings

2019 — Damen Pape, Hastings

2018 — Connor Laux, Hastings

2017 — Connor Laux, Hastings

2016 — Dashawn Dixon, Hastings

2015 — (co) Nolan Laux, Hastings; Tyler Bailey Sutton

2014 — Brandon Kile, Hastings

2013 — Nolan Laux, Hastings

2012 — Luke DeLong, Fillmore Central

2011 — Austin Wilson, St. Cecilia

2010 — (co) Austin Wilson, St. Cecilia; Colt Rogers, Smith Center

2009 — Austin Wilson, St. Cecilia

2008 — Colt Rogers, Smith Center

2007 — Simon James, Franklin

2006 — Joey Koch, Thayer Central

2005 — Craig Degenhardt, Thayer Central

2004 — Jesse Rigler, Hastings

2003 — Shane Powell, Kenesaw

2002 — Derek Schmidt, Adams Central

2001 — Thomas Hiatt, Harvard

2000 — Leif Tobler, Harvard

1999 — Dirk Desmond, Hebron

1998 — Dirk Desmond, Hebron

1997 — (co) Jared Weidner, Hastings; Dirk Desmond, Hebron

1996 — Jared Weidner, Hastings

1995 — (co) Chris Hatch, Hastings; Justin Aude, Hebron

1994 — Kevin Anderson, Hastings

1993 — Brock Hutchinson, Smith Center

0
0
0
0
0