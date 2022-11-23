The Hastings Tribune presents the 2022 All-Tribland softball team. Hastings' Sammy Schmidt is this year's captain.
2022 All-Tribland Softball team
Position — Player, School, Grade Key stats
P — Jordan Head, St. Cecilia, Sr. 15-4, 115 IP, 2.86 ERA, 80 K; .407 BA, 13 HR, 52 RBI
P — Audrey Rossow, St. Cecilia, Fr. 18-0, 94 2/3 IP, 2.44 ERA, 80 K
INF — Carlie Muhlbach, Hastings, So. .500 BA, 11 2B, 8 HR, 59 RBI, 17 R
INF — Lilly Ellison, FCEMF, Jr. .539 BA, 26 RBI, 29 R, 12 SB
INF — Abbey Musalek, St. Cecilia, So. .422 BA, 9 HR, 7 2B, 42 RBI
INF — Emma Landgren, Hastings, Jr. .383 BA, 9 2B, 35 RBI, 36 R
INF — Macie Wolever, Hastings, Sr. .380 BA, 10 HR, 49 R, 28 RBI
OF — Sammy Schmidt, Hastings, Sr.* .600 BA, 14 HR, 45 RBI, 59 R, 21 SB
OF — Izzy Kvols, St. Cecilia, So. .429 BA, 51 H, 13 2B, 43 R, 11 SB
OF — Kyler Weidner, St. Cecilia, Fr. .385 BA, 35 R, 17 SB, 2 3B
UTIL — Kaley Waite, Holdrege/Adams Central, Sr. .500 BA, 9 2B, 6 HR, 29 RBI
UTIL — Isabel Raburn, Holdrege/Adams Central, Jr. .602 BA, 46 R, 37 RBI, 22 SB
* denotes Tribland Player of the Year
Holdrege/Adams Central — Abbey Fish, Alivia Gerloff, Gentri Goldfish; Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend — Faith Engle, Kalli Head, Amy Lauby, Shelby Lawver; Grand Island Central Catholic — Kylie Gangwish, Avery O’Boyle, Brielle Saddler; Hastings — Alyssa Breckner, Haydn Laux, Emma Synek; Minden — Lily Bloomfield; St. Cecilia — Tatum Krikac, Paisley Mangers, Chloe Rossow, Allison Stritt.