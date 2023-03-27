The Hastings Tribune presents the All-Tribland teams for the 2022-23 boys basketball season. Doniphan-Trumbull freshman Jack Poppe is the player of the year.
First team
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fr.
Gavin Nash, Deshler, Sr.
Sam Souerdyke, Thayer Central, So.
Dan Stoner, Fillmore Central, So.
Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, So.
Second team
Krae Ockinga, Blue Hill, Sr.
Krayton Kucera, Lawrence-Nelson, Sr.
Braxton Wiles, St. Cecilia, Jr.
Ethan Shaw, Sandy Creek, So.
Braydon Power, Hastings, Jr.
Third team
Lane Kelley, Kenesaw, Sr.
Dylan Janzen, Adams Central, Jr.
Carson Kudlacek, St. Cecilia, Sr.
Caden Bradley, Minden, Sr.
Kaedan Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull, Jr.
Fourth team
Jake Bonifas, Blue Hill, Sr.
Ben Ely, Red Cloud, Sr.
Aaron Nonneman, Hastings, Sr.
Jayden Teichmeier, Adams Central, Jr.
Keegan Theobald, Fillmore Central, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Adams Central — Sam Dierks, Decker Shestak; Blue Hill — Marcus Utecht; BDS — Cameron Hoins, Zach Hoins, Eli Weber; Deshler — Cameron Harding, Carson Sieber; Doniphan-Trumbull — Ty Bennett, Jake Collinson, Parker Volk; Exeter-Milligan — Tyler Due, Marcus Krupicka; Fillmore Central — Carson Asche, Jarin Tweedy; Franklin — Miles Cleveland, Tucker Rose; Giltner — Phillip Kreutz, Cooper Reeson; Harvard — Cody Fishler, Xavier Marburger; Hastings High — Caden Block, Eli Schneider; Kenesaw — Joel Katzberg, Jravin Suck; Lawrence-Nelson — Nolan Ostdiek, Clay Williams; Minden — Carter Harsin, Seth Hauserman, Brycen Schwenka; Red Cloud — Hugo Basco; Rock Hills — Cooper McDill; Sandy Creek — Jack Clark, Drake Lally, Oliver Oglesby; Silver Lake — Jordan Faimon, Tayten Menke; Smith Center — Tegan McKenzie, Wyatt Overmiller; St. Cecilia — Jenson Anderson, Cooper Butler, Hayden Demuth; Superior — Ashton Grassmann, Jacob Meyer; Sutton — Jesse Bergen, Aidan Jones; Thayer Central — Will Heitmann, Grant Wiedel; Wilcox-Hildreth — Micah Johnson, Grayson Sheen.
The All-Tribland teams are selected based on the following criteria: 1. The coach’s rank of his/her own players; 2. Ballots submitted by area coaches ranking the area’s best players; 3. All-conference and other honors received; 4. Statistical information; 5. Observation by Hastings Tribune staff members.
Past Winners
2022 — Brayden Schropp, St. Cecilia
2021 — Tyler Slechta, Adams Central
2020 — Connor Creech, Hastings
2019 — Haggan Hilgendorf, Adams Central
2018 — Trevor Leach, St. Cecilia
2017 — David Bohlen, Adams Central
2016 — Brooks Asher, St. Cecilia
2015 — Brooks Asher, St. Cecilia
2014 — Creighton Buhr, Doniphan-Trumbull
2013 — Ryan Tegtmeier, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
2012 — Drew Ott, Giltner
2011 — Carson Blum, Minden
2010 — Dalton Sealey, St. Cecilia
2009 — Jake Hamburger, St. Cecilia
2008 — Jens Scholl, Deshler
2007 — Bryson Studnicka, Clay Center
2006 — Preston Englund, Adams Central
2005 — Spencer Holeman, Bruning-Davenport
2004 — Turner Scholl, Deshler
2003 — Bob Kempf, Shickley
2002 — Corbin Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson
2001 — Bronsen Schliep, Sandy Creek
2000 — Landon Meyer, Deshler
1999 — Joe Sochor, Doniphan
1998 — Paul Dudley, Hastings
1997 — Bill Kerr, Hastings
1996 — Ryan Bedlan, Shickley
1995 — Tyler Johnson, Hebron
1994 — Bo Buettenback, Hastings
1993 — B.J. Smith, Sutton
1992 — Doug Brandt, Hastings
1991 — Tom Szlanda, Hastings