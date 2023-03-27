The Hastings Tribune presents the All-Tribland wrestling teams for the 2022-23 season.
Braiden Kort and Landon Weidner of Hastings High and Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central were selected as co-wrestlers of the year. They were three of the area's five state champions.
First team
Grade, Record
106 — Gavin Patterson, Wilcox-Hildreth, So., 25-7
113 — Harrison Reed, Minden, So., 37-18
120 — Braiden Kort, Hastings*, Sr., 44-1
126 — Travis Meyer, Fillmore Central, Sr., 50-6
132 — Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw, Sr., 51-0
138 — Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central*, Sr., 55-0
145 — Alex Wilkinson, Smith Center, Sr., 37-8
152 — Orrin Kuehn, Minden, So., 49-5
160 — Landon Weidner, Hastings*, Sr., 41-0
170 — Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central, Sr., 49-1
182 — Jackson Turner, Fillmore Central, Jr., 46-8
195 — Luke Franklin, Smith Center, Jr., 35-15
220 — Eli Franklin, Smith Center, Jr., 41-6
285 — Markey Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, Jr., 44-8
Second team
Grade, Record
106 — Emmet Kelley, Hastings, Fr., 34-15
113 — Colter Sinn, Thayer Central, So., 34-10
120 — Triston Wells, Thayer Central, Sr., 43-7
126 — Tucker Adams, Hastings, Sr., 39-4
132 — Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings, Sr., 37-10
138 — Hayden Neeman, Superior, Sr., 38-5
145 — Aiden Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, Sr., 47-9
152 — Bentley Montgomery, Smith Center, Sr., 47-1
160 — Treven Stassines, Fillmore Central, Jr., 47-9
170 — Kyler Boyles, Superior, Fr., 36-18
182 — Braxton Janda, Minden, Jr., 36-18
195 — Tycen Breckner, Doniphan-Trumbull, So., 34-7
220 — Jake Hodson, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, Jr., 35-7
285 — Daulton Kuehn, Minden, Sr., 46-8
Honorable mention
Adams Central — Logan Stenka; Doniphan-Trumbull — Zachary Burkey, Haydan Smith; Fillmore Central — Dylan Gewecke; Franklin — Kyler Carraher, Grant Haussermann; Harvard — Lathem Schumm; Hastings — Cameron Brumbaugh, Jaden Meyer, Blaine Hamik, Zane Thomsen; Kenesaw — Hunter Fredrickson; Minden — Koltdyn Heath; Red Cloud/Blue Hill — Brooks Armstrong, Carter Auten, Caden Trew; Smith Center — Kharson Montgomery; South Central — Rowan Jarosik, Connor Rempe; St. Cecilia — Griffin Klein, Thomas Thomas; Superior — Aaron Allgood, Holden McDonald; Sutton — Korey Poppe; Thayer Central — Cameron Schulte, Cole Vorderstrasse; Wilcox-Hildreth — Brody Patterson, Graiden Ritner.
The All-Tribland teams are selected based on the following criteria: 1. The coaches’ rank of their own wrestlers; 2. Ballots submitted by area coaches ranking the area’s best wrestlers; 3. Statistical information; 4. Observations by Hastings Tribune staff members.
*denotes Tribland Wrestler of the Year
Past Winners
2022 — Landon Weidner, Hastings
2021 — Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton
2020 — Damen Pape, Hastings
2019 — Damen Pape, Hastings
2018 — Connor Laux, Hastings
2017 — Connor Laux, Hastings
2016 — Dashawn Dixon, Hastings
2015 — (co) Nolan Laux, Hastings; Tyler Bailey, Sutton
2014 — Brandon Kile, Hastings
2013 — Nolan Laux, Hastings
2012 — Luke DeLong, Fillmore Central
2011 — Austin Wilson, St. Cecilia
2010 — (co) Austin Wilson, St. Cecilia; Colt Rogers, Smith Center
2009 — Austin Wilson, St. Cecilia
2008 — Colt Rogers, Smith Center
2007 — Simon James, Franklin
2006 — Joey Koch, Thayer Central
2005 — Craig Degenhardt, Thayer Central
2004 — Jesse Rigler, Hastings
2003 — Shane Powell, Kenesaw
2002 — Derek Schmidt, Adams Central
2001 — Thomas Hiatt, Harvard
2000 — Leif Tobler, Harvard
1999 — Dirk Desmond, Hebron
1998 — Dirk Desmond, Hebron
1997 — (co) Jared Weidner, Hastings; Dirk Desmond, Hebron
1996 — Jared Weidner, Hastings
1995 — (co) Chris Hatch, Hastings; Justin Aude, Hebron
1994 — Kevin Anderson, Hastings
1993 — Brock Hutchinson, Smith Center