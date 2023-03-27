wrestlingTwitter.jpg
Laura Beahm

The Hastings Tribune presents the All-Tribland wrestling teams for the 2022-23 season. 

Braiden Kort and Landon Weidner of Hastings High and Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central were selected as co-wrestlers of the year. They were three of the area's five state champions. 

