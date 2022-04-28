With weather conditions becoming favorable Thursday, golfers hit the links at the Southern Hills Golf Course for the St. Cecilia invite. Nine area teams sent their players on the course trying to score low in the best conditions they have had this spring.
Doniphan-Trumbull swept the day, winning both the individual and team titles.
D-T’s Ethan Smith won the individual title with a 73. Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann took silver with a 78 and D-T’s Hayden Dzingle took bronze firing a 79. D-T’s Andrew Stock also found himself in the top five, finishing fourth with an 80.
“My back nine I hit every green in regulation and had 18 putts on the day. It was one of those days, hitting greens and two putts,” Smith said. “My back nine, the course’s front nine, I started to make some putts. I left a few out there and you’re going to and that is the sport of golf. I made a few mental mistakes on the back nine that cost me two or three shots and that is golf. You’ve got to tune out the mental mistakes.”
D-T took the team title with a score of 323. It was D-T’s second title in three meets. The Cardinals were six strokes away from the school record and head coach Chris Seberger knows her team is battling to reach that record and scoring this low shows the possibility is near.
“These guys have decided that this year, they are going to take care of business and in the past, Southern Hills has eaten us up. We looked up last year’s scores and we are 39 strokes better than last year,” Seberger said.
“Having three guys place in the top four is great but at the same time it is a team effort. It’s not just one person, it is everyone working together and doing their part. So when we win a team trophy it’s a team win.”
Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann finished second with a 78. After all of the miserable conditions he has faced this year, Schademann was thrilled for a nicer day.
“It was great conditions and I only can be thankful for that after what we have been playing in the first couple of meets,” said Schademann. “It was a great day overall and posted a good score. My driver was working for me. One of the few times I played in a tournament and felt that the driver was going down the middle no matter what. I felt good about my approach shots but getting some of those birdie putts to fall did not happen.”
Schademann had one birdie on hole No. 18 and had a couple of birdie putts that lipped out.
Individual standings
1, Ethan Smith, D-T 73; 2, Alex Schademann 78; 3, Hayden Dzingle, D-T 79; 4, Andrew Stock, D-T 80; 5, Bowdie Fox, GICC 81; 6, Zach Vandervoort, Thayer Central 81; 7, Jackson Henry, GICC 84; 8, Brayden Underwood, AC 85; 9, Joey Koralewski, GICC 86; 10, Jerrod Land, Fullerton 88; 11, Jonathan Schardt, GICC 88; 12, Jake Dane, Sandy Creek 89; 13, Ethan Bright, STC 89; 14, Toby Kotinek, Lawrence-Nelson 89; 15, Jacob Stegman, GICC 90
Team standings
1, D-T 323; 2, GICC 339; 3, Adams Central; 4, Thayer Central 378; 5, Lawrence-Nelson 379; 6, St. Cecilia 390; 7, Fillmore Central 392; 8,Franklin 395; 9, Sandy Creek 397; 10, Wood River 397; 11, Sutton 411; 12, Fullerton 450
Adams Central
Brayden Underwood, 41-44 85; Decker Shestak, 48-42 90; Axel Andersen, 54-43 97; Paul Fago, 52-49 101
D-T
Ethan Smith, 37-36 73; Hayden Dzingle, 40-39 79; Andrew Stock, 40-40 80; Camdyn Beirow, 48-43 91
Fillmore Central
Alex Schademann, 40-38 78; Aidan Trowbridge, 48-48 96; Travis Meyer, 55-50 105; Kellan Wusk, 64-49 113
Franklin
Tucker Rose, 47-47 94; Gregory Boettcher, 51-44 95; Jacob Harrison, 52-43 95; Barrett Haussermann, 62-49 111
Lawrence-Nelson
Toby Kotinek. 40-49 89; Connor Janda, 48-44 92; Krayton Kucera, 53-45 98; Wyatt Brockman, 49-51 100
STC
Ethan Bright, 45-44 89; Graham Daly, 45-45 90; Luke Landgren, 49-41 90; John-Paul Hrnchir, 67-54 121
Sandy Creek
Jake Dane, 39-50 89; Garrett Fisher, 55-43 98; Connor Rempe, 51-49 100; Brady Claycamp, 55-55 110
Sutton
Harrison Herndon, 49-44 93; Jadyn Friesen, 52-46 98; Adam Griess, 58-51 109; Matthew Davis, 53-58 111
Thayer Central
Zach Vandervoort, 40-41 81; Cayden Huber, 49-47 96; Cedric Dankenbring, 52-45 97; Gunner Mumford, 53-51 104